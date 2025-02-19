Cameron Brink credits her mom's influence behind her signature style statements

Cameron Brink's outfit selections during her WNBA rookie season drew many reactions from fans. The LA Sparks youngster was considered one of the most stylish players in the competition. Even after sustaining a season-ending injury, she tried to combine her outfits with whatever accessories she wore.

During a Tuesday conversation with "Richer Lives by SoFi," the Stanford product shared that her mother played a big role in her love for fashion.

"I've always loved fashion," Brink said. "I'm bringing up my parents again. I promise I have other friends than my parents, but I grew up with an amazing mom that I would watch sit in her little vanity every morning and do her makeup and always put on a really chic outfit, so I think I just grew up with it ingrained in me and especially, being a tall girl, it was just kind of like this little side passion, like, 'Where can I find pants that are long enough?' 'Where I can find shoes?'

Brink said that a brand makes her pants, which helps her feel good wherever she goes.

"Look good, feel good, play good. I live by that," Brink said. (19:07 mark)

Brink's connection with her mom is strong, according to this interview. In addition, before that, Michelle Bain-Brink responded to a fan criticizing her daughter's NBA All-Star Weekend outfit. Brink wore a blue skirt with a matching top and high black boots. One fan didn't appreciate the choice and said she was "half-naked as always."

Michelle didn't appreciate those words and had a three-word response.

"Don't look creep," Brink's mom wrote.

Cameron Brink was voted the second-most stylish WNBA player in 2024

Cameron Brink was named GQ Sports' second most stylish player in the WNBA in October. She advanced to the final round, defeating Monique Billings, Kahleah Copper, Arike Ogunbowale and Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl ultimately won the title.

Brink, who suffered an ACL injury in June, was unable to participate in the inaugural Unrivaled season. She is expected to return to the court for the 2025 WNBA season.

