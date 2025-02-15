Cameron Brink hails Napheesa Collier's historic Unrivaled accomplishment in 5 words

Cameron Brink may not be suiting up for Unrivaled’s inaugural season, but she has been a vocal supporter of the league, watching as founder Napheesa Collier claimed the 1-on-1 championship on Friday.

It may have been Valentine’s Day, but Brink wasted no time showing admiration for Collier’s dominant performance, which earned her a $200,000 prize after defeating Aaliyah Edwards for the title. Brink, who is part of the undefeated Lunar Owls and a teammate of Collier’s in the league, is sidelined for the 2025 season as she continues recovering from a torn ACL.

On her Instagram Stories, Cameron Brink posted Unrivaled’s graphic announcing Collier as the 1-on-1 champion, adding a simple but heartfelt five-word caption.

“Yup yup yuppp,” Brink wrote, tagging Collier. “So proud.”

In the semifinal round of the 1-on-1 tournament, Collier went up against Stevens of Rose BC. She started off strong, jumping to an 8-0 lead in the race to 11 points before sealing an 11-2 victory to secure her spot in the finals.Collier then faced Mist forward Aaliyah Edwards in a best-of-three matchup for the championship. The first game was close, with Edwards edging out Collier 9-6.

However, Collier bounced back in Game 2, winning 8-4 to force a decisive third game. She then left no doubt, shutting out Edwards 8-0 to claim the championship in dominant fashion.

Cameron Brink eager to team up with new Sparks guard Kelsey Plum

The LA Sparks made waves in the WNBA offseason by acquiring Kelsey Plum from the Las Vegas Aces. In an interview with Sportskeeda’s Mark Medina, Cameron Brink shared her excitement about joining forces with the two-time WNBA champion.

“She’s just such a really great teammate, great player. She’s joyful. And she’s going to spread that throughout the whole team. I’m truly elated. I’m very, very excited,” she said.

“Definitely her pace and competitive fire, I feel like she definitely will bring more of that in me. I’m thankful for that. She’s just a true vet. She knows what she’s doing. I’m excited to get back and play with her.”

Brink’s rookie season was cut short due to her ACL injury, but she shared that her recovery is going well. She is expected to be fully healthy by the start of the 2025 WNBA season, where she will take the court alongside Plum — who, as it turns out, she already has a connection with.

“We have the same trainer so I see how hard she works because usually I’m the one that’s lagging behind while she’s doing harder things," she said.

"So she truly is a machine. She works very, very hard. My trainer is trying to get her to do less. That’s how competitive and determined she is. She’s truly a force.”

The 2025 WNBA season tips off in May.

