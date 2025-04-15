Cameron Brink injury update: LA Sparks sophomore star's recovery timeline revealed

Cameron Brink suffered a serious knee injury last June in the middle of her rookie season with the LA Sparks. Brink was diagnosed with a torn ACL in her left knee and underwent surgery. The latest report has revealed her current timeline of recovery.

Ad

According to ESPN's Holly Rowe, Brink is doing well on her rehab and is expected to make her return from injury this coming season. Her current timeline is around June, before the 2025 WNBA All-Star break.

Typical ACL injuries take 10 to 12 months before a full recovery, so Brink is on the right path as long as she doesn't suffer any setbacks. She was having a solid rookie season, especially on defense, before going down with the knee injury.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cameron Brink was averaging 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game before her injury. The LA Sparks were never going to be contenders last season, but they could have had a much better campaign if she hadn't gotten injured.

Her absence allowed teammate Dearica Hamby to have a breakout season. Hamby also replaced Brink in Team USA's women's 3-on-3 team, taking home the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

On a recent episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee, the Stanford product shared the difficulties she's facing during rehab. She had trouble with cardio due to being inactive after undergoing surgery.

Ad

"I went on a run the other day, running for four minutes and then walking for one minute," Brink said. "When I tell you, I’ve never been so gassed in my life!. I’m like, 'I’m not an athlete right now.' The same thing with shooting, I’m not making shots. I feel like I’m just having to relearn everything."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For those unaware, Cameron Brink is close to the Curry family. Her parents were best friends with Dell and Sonia Curry, starting from their time together at Virginia Tech.

Cameron Brink furious with LA Sparks' call tryouts for male practice players

Cameron Brink furious with LA Sparks' call tryouts for male practice players. (Photo: IMAGN)

The LA Sparks announced last month that they are looking for male practice players ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. However, the team had to stop applications due to the overwhelming volume of guys who want a chance to play against pro female players.

Ad

While it's a standard practice in the WNBA and women's college basketball to have male practice players, Cameron Brink was not happy with her team's online stunt. The Sparks usually seek help from USC's men's squad, but they made the change this season.

Expand Tweet

Brink has no problem with male practice players but was worried about the comments made on social media. Some sexually aggressive comments won't fit in with what the Sparks were looking for. The franchise would later ensure that there is going to be a strict vetting process before a player gets named to the practice squad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More