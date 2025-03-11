Cameron Brink, Marina Mabrey react after ex-Fever star Katie Lou Samuelson shares adorable pictures with her 'forever bestie'

Katie Lou Samuelson often brought her daughter, Aliya, to Indiana Fever home games last season. On Saturday, Samuelson walked inside the Wayfair Arena in Miami for the final Phantom BC game in the Unrivaled with her one-year-old. They posed for photos before Samuelson started to prepare for her team’s game against Vinyl BC.

On Monday, the shooting guard shared the photos on Instagram and wrote:

“My forever bestie 🫶🏻”

WNBA stars and Unrivaled stalwarts Marina Mabrey and Cameron Brink reacted to the post.

Marina Mabrey and Cameron Brink react to Kati Lou Samuelson's IG post. [photo: @katielou33/IG]

Devin Cannady, Katie Lou Samuelson’s husband, also commented:

“The most beautiful smiles on the planet ❤️”

Devin Cannady reacts to his wife's post on Instagram on Monday. [photo: @katielou33/IG]

Samuelson started the game but Phantom BC lost 80-74 to end the season with a 4-10 record, the worst in the 2025 Unrivaled.

Katie Lou Samuelson’s IG is filled with photos of her family. Many of the WNBA player’s pictures feature Aliya enjoying her mother’s company, even on game days.

Cannady and Samuelson were engaged in early February 2022 and tied the knot in April 2023. The former UConn star sat out the 2023 WNBA season to become a first-time mom. She returned to play for Indiana in 2024 when Aliya became a staple in Fever home games last season.

Katie Lou Samuelson signs with Seattle Storm after mutually parting ways with the Indiana Fever

In February 2025, the Indiana Fever and Katie Lou Samuelson agreed to a contract termination. The Fever moved on from Samuelson because she failed to meet expectations last season. She lost playing time as the season progressed.

Samuelson started in 15 of 37 games for the Fever and averaged 4.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. As the Fever surged to a playoff spot, she struggled to get minutes. Lexie Hull became the indispensable piece Fever coach Christie Sides used to team up with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Samuelson, who wanted to have a change of scenery, took her talents back to Seattle. She previously played for the Storm in 2021 when she averaged a career-high 7.0 PPG behind 45.6% shooting, including 35.1% from deep.

