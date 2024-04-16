Cameron Brink’s boyfriend Ben Felter beams with pride as she goes No. 2 to LA Sparks

Stanford's Cameron Brink went second overall to the Los Angeles Sparks at the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brink's boyfriend, Ben Felter, took to Instagram and felt proud of his girlfriend's achievement.

"Beyond proud ❤️," Felter captioned.

Ben Felter's Instagram story featuring Cameron Brink

Felter was part of the rowing team of the Stanford Cardinals. He currently works as a portfolio analyst at the Defense Innovation Unit.

Brink and Felter first met each other at Stanford University and started dating in 2021. They celebrated their third anniversary in March.

Cameron Brink was expected to be drafted after Caitlin Clark. The 6-foot-4 power forward from Stanford is a player with defensive prowess and versatile offensive ability.

In the recently concluded NCAA tournament, Brink averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 51.1% from the field. She also led the tournament with her average 3.7 blocked shots per game.

How is Cameron Brink related to Stephen Curry?

Brink is not related to Stephen Curry by blood; however, she is the Golden State Warriors superstar's godsister.

Curry's parents Dell and Sonya are godparents to Cameron and her brother Cy, while Brink's parents Greg and Michelle are godparents to Steph, Seth, and Sydel.

Curry and Brink's parents have been close since their college days at Virginia Tech. Sonya and Michelle were college roommates who played volleyball and basketball, respectively. Furthermore, Dell and Greg were teammates on the Virginia Tech basketball team.

“It’s pretty awesome to watch [Cameron] grow up in the game,” Steph said in 2021. “I just love watching her play, love everything about her. She’ll be playing for a very long time.”

Stephen Curry's mom, Sonya Curry, attended the 2024 WNBA Draft alongside Cameron Brink when she was selected second overall by the Los Angeles Sparks. The two embraced after Brink's name was called out during the draft proceedings.

"My godmother, Sonya Curry, is over there," Cameron said while thanking her friends and family during a post-draft interview. "Hi, God mama."

Meanwhile, Steph Curry extended his support from home for his godsister. The four-time NBA champion posted a story on Instagram as a shout-out to Brinks ahead of the biggest moment of her basketball career as a pro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback