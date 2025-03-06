Cameron Brink's fiance Ben Felter drops 1-word reaction to Sparks star's show-stopping tunnel outfit

LA Sparks star Cameron Brink made an appearance at the Unrivaled Basketball League to give support to her Lunar Owls BC team. She came in fashionably dressed, eliciting a lot of reactions on social media, including from her fiance Ben Felter.

Ad

The former Stanford star shared a carousel of photos of her hitting Unrivaled's tunnel at the Wayfair Arena in Miami. She was wearing a black leather jacket, white top and gray mini skirt, coupled with accessories and heels, and captioned her post:

"Had to get in one @unrivaledbasketball tunnel fit 🦉🤍"

Ad

Trending

Reactions to her post filled up the comments section, including a hilarious one-word reaction from her fiance Felter expressing his overwhelming affection for her. He wrote:

"Slove 🥵❤️"

Super-Love

Cameron Brink and Felter got engaged in September in Paris. They met while they were still student-athletes at Stanford and were together for more than three years at the time of their engagement.

Ad

While Brink is busy building up her professional basketball career, Felter is a part-time portfolio analyst at the Defensive Innovative Unit of the U.S. Department of Defense, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Cameron Brink loves the concept of Unrivaled

Cameron Brink isn't seeing action in Unrivaled in its inaugural season because she's still making her way back from a knee injury. Brink, however, is supportive of the newly created 3-on-3 basketball league and loves its concept.

Ad

She spoke about in an episode of her Straight to Cam podcast in January, highlighting the opportunities the league offers to women professional players like her.

Brink, who's a part of Lunar Owls BC at Unrivaled, said:

"I was asked to join the league before I got injured. The concept of it is great. It's to keep people local. It's to give us higher salaries so people don't have to go overseas. ... You have great resources. All this was proven to be true. It was truly like one of the best experiences."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At Lunar Owls, Cameron Brink is teammates with fellow WNBA stars Allisha Gray, Courtney Williams, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Shakira Austin and league co-founder Napheesa Collier. Brink, however, isn't expected to see action until Unrivaled's 2026 season, as she's recovering from a knee injury that cut her WNBA rookie campaign last season short, to just 15 games.

Meanwhile, Unrivaled is in the home stretch of its regular season before it moves to its playoff phase, which begins on March 16.

Co-founded by Collier and Breanna Stewart, the league is designed to provide a viable alternative for women professional players to show their talent and earn good money. For its first season, six teams of six WNBA players each are seeing action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback