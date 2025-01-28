Cameron Brink's godsister uses Caitlin Clark & $189,500 player to address WNBA public spotlight issues

WNBA star Cameron Brink launched her new podcast, "Straight to Cam," on Tuesday. Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of four-time NBA champion Steph Curry, is set to co-host the show with Brink, and the two friends will cover a variety of issues. Brink and Curry-Lee's relationship is so strong that Cameron Brink refers to Curry-Lee as her godsister.

The WNBA has grown in popularity and made great strides over the last few years. One of the subjects that Brink and Curry-Lee touched on was the role of social media and how players handle the public spotlight.

Curry-Lee touched on the difference between the NBA and the WNBA and believes that the W has to be more active on social media in order to build its brand.

"I feel like the W has to do that in general. It doesn't matter if you are you, A'ja ... Caitlin is up there with the, who have all the publicity in the world. But then you have the other role players that don't have all the publicity, but they still need to get on teams," said Curry-Lee (6:40).

Curry-Lee used the example of the Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham as a player that gets her name out there and works hard to keep herself in the public spotlight.

"For instance, Sophie Cunningham for the Phoenix Mercury, she does a lot of local stuff in Phoenix and I think that is what helps her maintain that notoriety and the Mercury wanting her to come back because she has such a platform in Phoenix. But I feel like all W players have to stop and say 'hi' to fans," said Curry-Lee.

Sophie Cunningham was selected by the Mercury in the 2019 WNBA draft and has spent the last six seasons with the franchise. She was rewarded for her hard work in 2023, signing a two-year, $304,500 contract. Last season, Cunningham earned $189,500.

Rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is obviously the exception to the rule. But both Brink and Curry-Lee agreed that WNBA players do have to do more than their NBA counterparts when it comes to building their public image.

Cameron Brink discusses close relationship with Curry family growing up

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink arrives before the game against the Seattle Storm at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink's parents have been close friends since their college days at Virginia Tech in the '80s. Their mothers, Sonya Curry and Michelle Bain-Brink, played volleyball together and were even roommates at one point.

During an interview on the "Podcast P" show with Paul George, Brink shared that she grew up with the Curry family and that they played a big role in getting her involved with basketball.

"I grew up with the Currys. I always grew up around basketball," said Brink. "One of the first camps I went to was Dell Curry's boy's camp ... it was really Sonya forcing me to go."

Steph Curry is now in his 16th season in the NBA and has evolved into a global icon. Despite managing a busy schedule, Cameron Brink mentioned that the Warriors star has always been supportive of her career and provided advice when she needed.

