Cameron Brink's mother drops heartfelt reaction to fun-filled Paris getaway with daughter

Earlier in January, Cameron Brink represented the WNBA and New Balance during her visit to France to catch the NBA Paris Game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers. Almost a month later, the WNBA uploaded a vlog-style video, showcasing Day 1 of Brink’s trip. Michelle Bain-Brink, Cam’s mother, reacted to the league’s social media post, expressing gratitude for being part of the trip.

Michelle shared the Instagram reel on her story, thanking Cameron for allowing her to join the getaway.

“@cameronbrink22 thanks for letting me tag along ❤️🥐❤️❤️,” Michelle Bain-Brink captioned her Instagram Story.

Credits: Instagram (@mbain1)

It’s clear that Michelle cherished the time spent with her daughter. She even commented on the reel:

“Sign me up to tag along anytime!! 😍😍😍,” she wrote

Credits: Instagram (@wnba)

The mother-daughter duo were seen sightseeing and immersing themselves in the Parisian culture at the beginning of the vlog. They explored popular tourist attractions, including the Arc de Triomphe and the Petit Palais. Later in the day, Brink attended a New Balance event as a spokesperson.

Cameron Brink narrates a hilarious story from the 2025 NBA Paris Game

During an episode of her newly launched “Straight To Cam” podcast, Cameron Brink narrated a hilarious anecdote from the Jan. 23 game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers.

At one point in the contest, Devin Vassell brought out his patented celebration after knocking down a three-pointer. Brink’s mother had a rather NSFW reaction to the Spurs player’s gesture. Brink narrated the funny incident to Sydel Curry-Lee:

“Devin Vassell, whenever he makes a three he does this celebration where he takes his fingers and he'll put it over his eye… My mom's like 'kinda looks like he is doing like that c****** eating face and then motions and does the face with her fingers spread,” Brink said.

Cameron was mic’d up and immediately asked her mother to tone it down, admitting she felt embarrassed due to the comment.

“She literally did it courtside, Camera is on us, me mic'd up. I remember just like turning bright red, I was like ‘Mom!’,” Brink added.

Expand Tweet

The Spurs secured a dominant 140-110 victory, backed by an outstanding performance from Victor Wembanyama. Feeding off the home crowd’s energy, Wemby put up 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes also made a significant impact, combining for 45 points and 7 assists to help seal the blowout win.

