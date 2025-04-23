Cameron Brink’s mother reacts to Rockets' rough defense on Steph Curry in physical first-round clash

Michelle Bain-Brink, the mother of LA Sparks center Cameron Brink, couldn't stop laughing when she reacted to a YouTuber mimicking how Steph Curry is being defended by the Houston Rockets in their first-round series. Michelle was college roommates with Curry's mother, Sonya.
Max Perandize, a social media influencer known for his “MaxIsNicee” channel where he mimics NBA players' movements and playing styles, posted a video where he parodied Steph Curry being physically guarded by Rockets defenders in Game 1.
Seeing the clip of Curry being held by his jersey and closely guarded by Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, Michelle shared it on her Instagram Stories and couldn’t help but laugh.
“Facts!” she wrote, followed by two laughing emojis.
Defense has been one of the Houston Rockets’ strengths, helping them secure the No. 2 spot in the competitive Western Conference and finish with the fifth-best defensive rating in the league during the regular season.Curry averaged 16.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in the regular season against the Rockets' defense, including a game where he scored just three points on 1-for-10 shooting earlier this month. These numbers are down from his usual averages of 24.5 ppg, 6.0 apg and 4.4 rpg.
However, in Game 1 on Sunday, Curry exploded for 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting, leading the Warriors to a 95-85 victory.
Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday.
Cameron Brink says she doesn’t trust Steph Curry on one thing
Cameron Brink’s connection to Steph Curry goes beyond basketball, as they are godsiblings. Dell and Sonya, the parents of the Golden State Warriors' star, are Brink’s godparents.
Dell and Brink's father, Greg, played basketball at Virginia Tech. Additionally, Sonya and Brink's mother, Michelle, were roommates at the school.
Although Brink has frequently turned to Curry for advice on career and basketball decisions due to their close family bond, there’s one thing she doesn’t trust him with: fashion.
“I’m not letting Steph dress me,” she said (58:14 mark). “No shade. “I just don’t know if he could pick out a girl’s outfit.”
Brink later mentioned she’d be open to getting fashion advice from Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain.
