Michelle Bain-Brink, the mother of LA Sparks center Cameron Brink, couldn't stop laughing when she reacted to a YouTuber mimicking how Steph Curry is being defended by the Houston Rockets in their first-round series. Michelle was college roommates with Curry's mother, Sonya.

Ad

Max Perandize, a social media influencer known for his “MaxIsNicee” channel where he mimics NBA players' movements and playing styles, posted a video where he parodied Steph Curry being physically guarded by Rockets defenders in Game 1.

Ad

Trending

Seeing the clip of Curry being held by his jersey and closely guarded by Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks, Michelle shared it on her Instagram Stories and couldn’t help but laugh.

“Facts!” she wrote, followed by two laughing emojis.

Cameron Brink’s mother reacts to Rockets' rough defense on Steph Curry in physical first-round clash

Defense has been one of the Houston Rockets’ strengths, helping them secure the No. 2 spot in the competitive Western Conference and finish with the fifth-best defensive rating in the league during the regular season.Curry averaged 16.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in the regular season against the Rockets' defense, including a game where he scored just three points on 1-for-10 shooting earlier this month. These numbers are down from his usual averages of 24.5 ppg, 6.0 apg and 4.4 rpg.

Ad

However, in Game 1 on Sunday, Curry exploded for 31 points on 12-for-19 shooting, leading the Warriors to a 95-85 victory.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday.

Cameron Brink says she doesn’t trust Steph Curry on one thing

Cameron Brink’s connection to Steph Curry goes beyond basketball, as they are godsiblings. Dell and Sonya, the parents of the Golden State Warriors' star, are Brink’s godparents.

Ad

Dell and Brink's father, Greg, played basketball at Virginia Tech. Additionally, Sonya and Brink's mother, Michelle, were roommates at the school.

Although Brink has frequently turned to Curry for advice on career and basketball decisions due to their close family bond, there’s one thing she doesn’t trust him with: fashion.

“I’m not letting Steph dress me,” she said (58:14 mark). “No shade. “I just don’t know if he could pick out a girl’s outfit.”

Ad

Brink later mentioned she’d be open to getting fashion advice from Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.