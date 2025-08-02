Cameron Brink Stats Tonight: How many points did LA Sparks star score in game against Seattle Storm? (Aug. 1)

Cameron Brink suited up for the LA Sparks for the second time in the ongoing WNBA season on Friday. The former Stanford forward came off the bench against the Seattle Storm as the Sparks' starting lineup featured Kelsey Plum, Azura Stevens, Julie Allemand, Rickea Jackson and Dearica Hamby.Coach Lynne Roberts called Brink’s number very late in the first quarter, with just 57 seconds remaining in the period. The star forward didn’t make any significant impact in her limited first-quarter action as her only contribution came in the form of a rebound.Brink started the second quarter for the Sparks and played just over four few minutes in the period. The Sparks forward didn’t open her account in the scoring column but made a significant impact on the defensive end.At half time, Cameron Brink had zero points after she failed to knock down her only shot attempt from the floor, which came from beyond the arc. She recorded one rebound, one steal and one block in 5:18 minutes.