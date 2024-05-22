Cameron Brink Stats Tonight: How did Sparks rookie fare in clutch win over Mystics? (May 21)

Cameron Brink’s numbers didn’t jump out in the LA Sparks’ 70-68 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. But a closer look would show just how impactful she was every time Sparks coach Curt Miller put her out on the court. The lanky WNBA rookie struggled in the first halfm like her teammates, but she led her team with a +5 net rating.

The former Stanford star finished with a quietly deceiving first-half line of zero points, two steals, two assists and two blocks. She didn’t attempt one shot and couldn’t find herself going to the free-throw line. Without her, though, the Mystics might have held a bigger lead than the 36-32 they had after the first 20 minutes.

Cameron Brink’s value became even more apparent in the second half, particularly in the dying seconds of the close encounter. She had four rebounds and two game-sealing blocks, which gave LA its first win of the season.

Kia Nurse made one of two free throws to give the LA Sparks a 70-68 lead with 7.1 seconds remaining. Washington Mystics coach Eric Thibault wanted Ariel Atkins to take the shot Sparks anticipated the after-timeout-play and blitzed her following a pick by Shakira Austin. Once Atkins passed the ball to a rolling Austin, Brink took over.

Cameron Brink, who slid over once Austin rolled, bottled up the Mystics forward in the first attempt. Austin recovered the ball and attempted a second shot that Brink emphatically swatted away to preserve the Sparks’ lead.

Brink’s defensive skills and reading of the game were the biggest reasons LA grabbed her over other college stars like Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. The Sparks got all of that and then a little bit more in that game-sealing sequence against the Mystics.

Cameron Brink is only getting better

Cameron Brink had an uneven debut for the LA Sparks against the Atlanta Dream. She had her moments, but most thought she could do more once she got comfortable. She had an 11-point, two-rebound, four-assist and two-block night in her first WNBA game.

Over her last two games, she seems to have gotten the hang of the WNBA competition. During that stretch, she's averaging 3.5 points, 8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game. She's quickly making a case as the league’s best rim protector.

Some wondered why the Sparks took Cameron Brink over Angel Reese, another player with a relentless motor, superb defense and incredible following.

Curt Miller and the front office likely thought that she had more potential and might be the better player in the long run. Brink is backing up that trust with how she has been playing.

