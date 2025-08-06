Cameron Brink Stats Tonight: Sparks sophomore ties career high in blocks in dominant showing vs Fever (Aug. 5) | 2025 WNBA Season

Cameron Brink took the floor for her third outing since coming back from the ACL injury that kept her out for more than a year, as the LA Sparks faced the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Since making her comeback, Brink has been easing into action, coming off the bench with a minutes restriction and has yet to log more than 15 minutes in a game. In her first two appearances, she averaged 6.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

She shined defensively in Tuesday’s matchup, swatting away five shots in the Sparks’ 100-91 victory, tying her career-high, while logging a season-high 15 minutes and 58 seconds. Impressively, four of her blocks came in under nine minutes during the first half.

She struggled on offense, however, finishing 0-of-6 (she missed five shots in the first half), but her defensive impact played a pivotal role in securing the Sparks’ second consecutive win, improving their record to 13-5.

Below are Cameron Brink's stats.

Player MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB TOV PF =+/- Cameron Brink 15:58 0 3 0 0 5 0 6 0.0 0 2 0.0 0 0 - 1 2 2 2 12

Kelsey Plum paced the Sparks with 25 points and 11 assists on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting night. Rickea Jackson also poured in 25 points and grabbed five boards, while Azura Stevens and Dearica Hamby added 19 and 16, respectively.

For the Fever, Kelsey Mitchell erupted for 34 points and dished out six assists, with Natasha Howard contributing 17 points and seven rebounds.

Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald also chipped in with 15 points each.

