Cameron Brink Stats Tonight: How did Sparks star fare in her WNBA comeback game after 406 days against Las Vegas Aces? (July 29)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 30, 2025 02:58 GMT
Cameron Brink made her long-awaited season debut for the LA Sparks on Tuesday against the Las Vegas Aces. The former No. 2 overall pick returned to action after 406 days on the sidelines due to a left ACL injury that kept her out for over 13 months.

Brink did not start as head coach Lynne Roberts opted to maintain the lineup that has brought recent success. Instead, the Stanford alum came off the bench, with Rickea Jackson, Dearica Hamby, Kelsey Plum, Azura Stevens and Julie Allemand starting the game.

Cameron Brink checked in late in the first quarter and wasted no time making an impact, drilling a 3-pointer to mark her return. She closed the opening period with three points, shooting a perfect 1 of 1 from the field.

Brink logged approximately six minutes in the second quarter and attempted two more shots, but was unable to add to her scoring total, missing both attempts. At half time, she had three points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in eight minutes.

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

