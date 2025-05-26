Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry send clear message to WNBA after Deja Kelly & Co.'s outage exposes major problem

Cameron Brink and Steph Curry's sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, sent a message to the WNBA after the LV Aces waived Deja Kelly. On Monday, the "Straight to Cam" podcast's Instagram handle uploaded a snippet from their upcoming episode.

Ad

In the clip, the LA Sparks star and her co-host talk about the small roster size in the WNBA and explain the need for development in that department before they added more teams to the league.

"It's so unfortunate that the roster can only hold 12. Personally, I think roster sizes need to be expanded before we add any more expansion teams," Brink said. "It's kind of crazy. ... 12 people for a roster. ... it's insane."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Sydel Curry agreed with the Sparks star's statement and added her gave her own insight on the situation. She highlighted that having only 12 players is a liability because when a player gets injured early into the season, the team is left with less options for rotations and the bench.

"You have nine active players going into the second game of your season," Sydel said.

Cameron Brink agreed with her co-host and compared her analogy to the current status of the LA Sparks, who have three starters sidelined early in the season because of injuries. She later revealed that having fewer players creates a lot of stress on the active players on a team.

Ad

Cameron Brink and Lonzo Ball discuss the WNBA roster size problem

Cameron Brink has expressed her opinion on the WNBA roster size problem more than once. On Tuesday's episode of the "Straight to Cam" podcast featuring Lonzo Ball, the LA Sparks star discussed the issue with the Bulls guard, who was surprised to learn about the W's roster size.

"We have two new teams but I think before we add anymore teams, the roster size needs to get bigger," Brink said.

Ad

"What is it right now," Ball asked.

"Twelve," Brink replied.

"Really? You can't have 15?" Ball said surprised.

Ad

Ball agreed with Cameron Brink and said that the women's league need to take care of the roster size before they look to make any more team additions. The Bulls guard also highlighted that the WNBA does not have a G-league counterpart to the NBA which makes it hard to replace injured players.

He ended his statement by cracking a joke about the W having charter flights. Brink and Ball then agreed on the W's growth and remained hopeful for the league's development in the required areas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More