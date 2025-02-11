Cameron Brink towers over 5'9" actor Jamie Foxx at friend's party

LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink is having an interesting first WNBA offseason. The 6-foot-4 rising star recently posed for a photo with Jamie Foxx, showcasing their striking height difference.

The picture reposted on Brink’s Instagram Story on Monday featured her as she towered over the 5-foot-9 actor in the back-to-back shot. Brink was dressed in a black sleeveless top, high-waisted dark jeans and black boots, while Fox wore an all-black outfit.

Cameron Brink and Jamie Foxx/Instagram (image credit: instagram/cameronbrink22)

As she plays in Los Angeles, Brink has had the opportunity to meet several celebrities. Her growing fame led to the launch of her new "Straight to Cam" podcast, which she co-hosts with Sydel Curry, the sister of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Brink is rehabbing from the season-ending knee injury in her rookie season, which required surgery in June. Despite the setback, she has appeared to be on the mend, as she recently shared photos of herself shooting hoops in preparation for the upcoming WNBA season.

The LA Sparks are expecting big things from Brink in her second campaign. If she recovers the form that made her one of the hottest recruits in the 2024 class, she could shine alongside fellow second-year player Caitlin Clark.

Cameron Brink supports Caitlin Clark following NBA All-Star invite snub

Cameron Brink supports Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark's decision to decline an invitation to participate in a special 3-point contest during the NBA all-star weekend.

Brink revealed on the Feb. 4 episode of her "Straight to Cam" podcast that she offered Clark some friendly advice and urged her to take a vacation to avoid the stress of participating in the event.

“She needs a break," Brink said (44:31). “I’m like texting her, ‘You need to take a vacation for three months’… She’s definitely always in the gym, always working her butt off. But I’m like, ‘You don’t need to have the stress of that again, because it’s just going to be a whole debacle. This does not benefit her. She doesn’t need more publicity.”

Clark's decision has been met with praise from a lot of members of the WNBA community. However, the reigning Rookie of the Year is expected to compete in the 3-point competition when the WNBA all-star takes place in Indianapolis this year.

