Can Fever sign Chloe Bibby for rest of the season? Understanding the rules after Australian forward's stellar debut for Indiana

The Indiana Fever signed forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract on Friday, making her debut on Sunday against the Chicago Sky. Bibby had a stellar first game for the Fever, scoring eight points off the bench. But can Indiana sign the Australian star for the rest of the season?According to the IndyStar, Bibby can sign two more seven-day contracts for the rest of the season with any team. The Fever can outright sign her for the rest of the season since they still have one spot left on their 12-player roster. When Bibby was signed on Friday, she became the 12th player regardless of the injury to Caitlin Clark. The deal she signed wasn't a hardship 10-day contract. She previously played for the Golden State Valkyries before getting waived last June 30. Chloe Bibby is just in her rookie season with the WNBA after going undrafted in 2022. Bibby has played in Australia, Poland and Spain before earning a training camp invite from the Golden State Valkyries. She suited up for five games for the new franchise, averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 assists.Bibby had her best game against the Indiana Fever, finishing with 12 points and three rebounds. Her 3-point shooting has stood out during her time with Golden State, going 8-for-19 from beyond the arc. In her debut for the Fever, Bibby provided spark off the bench with eight points in 10 minutes. She made two of her four attempts from 3-point range as Indiana defeated the Angel Reese-less Chicago Sky, 93-78. Coach Stephanie White explains Chloe Bibby's importance to the FeverCoach Stephanie White explains Chloe Bibby's importance to the Fever. (Photo: IMAGN)Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White raved about Chloe Bibby's debut following the game. White explained that Bibby would be very important in spreading the floor on offense, surrounding Aliyah Boston with shooters. She also liked what she saw from her new player on the defensive end.The coach didn't mention if the Australian forward will be signed for the rest of the season, but her comments are a good sign. &quot;She did a really good job of understanding offense, understanding where she was gonna get hers, and then staying shot-ready,&quot; White said, according to Sports Illustrated. &quot;I like how she was defensively too. She didn't allow any easy entry passes. ... &quot;(Chicago) were playing zone, and so bringing in Chloe early and having four shooters around (Aliyah Boston) was important.&quot;The Fever has gained momentum without Caitlin Clark, who remains sidelined with a groin injury.