Can Fever sign hardship contracts following Sydney Colson & Aari McDonald's season-ending injuries? Indiana's roster trouble explored

The Indiana Fever announced Friday that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will be sidelined for the rest of the 2025 season. With Caitlin Clark still recovering from her injury, Indiana only has nine available players in their next game.Under WNBA rules, a team must have at least 10 healthy players during a game. Should a team fall below 10 game-eligible players, it shall allow an emergency hardship extension wherein the team can sign a player &quot;with immediate efffect.&quot;However, as WNBA insider Alexa Philippou noted, this will not be the case for the Fever as they can only sign a player following Saturday's game against the Chicago Sky. A stipulation in the league rules says that both Colson and McDonald must miss a game before Indiana becomes eligible to sign a player to a hardship contract.Colson tore her left ACL during the Fever's 95-60 loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday. The 36-year-old guard landed awkwardly on her left leg during the first quarter and had to be assisted to the locker room. There is fear that the veteran could also miss the 2026 season as recovery from an ACL tear typically takes a year.Meanwhile, McDonald left Thursday's game during the fourth quarter, limping. Indiana signed McDonald to a hardship contract earlier this season and later re-signed her to a standard rest-of-season deal.Analysts lay hardship contract candidates for the FeverIndy Star's Brian Haenchen and Chloe Peterson predicted possible candidates for the Indiana Fever's hardship contract. Peterson wrote that the team is planning to sign a player before Tuesday's game against the Dallas Wings.One candidate could be 2019 WNBA All-Star Odyssey Sims, who could provide a veteran presence. The 32-year-old guard appeared in 12 games with the LA Sparks this season before being waived. Another candidate is Zia Cooke, who was waived by the Washington Mystics earlier this week after being acquired from the Seattle Storm.Another name floated is Jaylyn Sherrod, whom the New York Liberty released to make room for Emma Meesseman. The 23-year-old guard was part of the Liberty's title run last season. Another free agent guard with championship experience is Aerial Powers.Indiana also has options to go with young guns like Serena Sundell, Deja Kelly and Bree Hall. The Fever drafted Hall as the No. 20 pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, and she was waived on May 5.