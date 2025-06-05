Can Indiana Fever cut Sydney Colson to keep Aari McDonald on roster? WNBA rules explained

Aari McDonald is on an emergency hardship contract, which was triggered following injuries to Sydney Colson, Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark. The Fever became eligible to sign another player when they could not meet the minimum (10) number of players available for a game. Fever coach Stephanie White used the exception to get a player who could run the offense.

The Fever have nine on the roster following Colson’s availability. Once Clark or Cunningham returns, the Fever must terminate McDonald’s contract, per WNBA rules.

Still, keeping Aari McDonald remains a possibility. Richard Cohen, who runs Her Hoops Stats, explained how the Fever can retain the 5-foot-6 guard on the roster.

Richard Cohen @Richard Cohen1 You have to release the hardship player when enough regular roster players get healthy and team no longer qualifies for the hardship. Would then have to cut Colson (or whomever) and re-sign McDonald to a regular contract if they decided they want her instead.

The Indiana Fever can waive an unprotected player who can match McDonald’s $73K salary, per Spotrac. Sydney Colson ($90K) and Brianna Turner ($85K) are the likely candidates. If McDonald agrees to take less, the Fever can also waive rookie Makayla Thompson, who is in the books for $69K.

Sophie Cunningham is day-to-day, while Caitlin Clark could return from a left quad injury on Tuesday. Once either gets the green light to play, the Fever will have to make a tough decision regarding Aari McDonald’s future.

Stephanie White praised Aari McDonald following the point guard’s impressive debut on Tuesday

Aari McDonald signed with the Indiana Fever on Monday, giving her less than 24 hours to prepare for her debut. She came off the bench to help push the Fever to a slump-busting 85-76 victory against the Mystics.

McDonald outplayed Sydney Colson, prompting Stephanie White to play the newly-signed guard more against the Mystics. After only one practice, McDonald debuted with seven points and led the Fever with five assists and three steals. The former LA Sparks guard gave the team a boost with her defense and pace and efficiently ran the offense.

After the game, White had this to say to McDonald:

“Aari, hell of a job! You were awesome. You came in, and you impacted the ball game. You settled us down. You were aggressive. Your defense set the tone. Hell of a job.”

White signed McDonald because of the point guard’s proven ability to run an offense as a starter. On Tuesday, she stood out for running an offense she was unfamiliar with and for her defense. McDonald is already in the top 10 of offensive fouls drawn in just one game.

Stephanie White has to make a big decision regarding the Fever roster following McDonald’s impressive showing.

