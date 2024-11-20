"Can you jump?": Caitlin Clark hilariously quips back at Ludvig Åberg's basketball interest during golf outing

Since her rookie season in the WNBA has ended, Caitlin Clark has been playing a lot of golf in her downtime. The star guard recently had a comical exchange while getting the chance to warm up alongside one of the top European golfers on the PGA Tour.

On Wednesday, Clark was spotted at the driving range with Ludvig Aberg. In between shots, the two got to talking about golf and life in general.

Following her historic first year in the pros, Caitlin Clark said that golf has provided a nice escape from basketball. Aberg jokingly responded by saying he would not do well on the hardwood. Clark then jokingly asked about his physical capabilities while trying to give him a vote of confidence.

"You're athletic you would be just fine," Clark said. "Can you jump? I'm sure you could."

Aberg, a native of Sweden, turned pro in Golf back in 2023. He's had some early success in his career, securing four total wins in tour events. Per the latest World Golf Rankings, Aberg is the fifth-best competitor in the sport right now.

As for Clark, Golf is more of a hobby when she isn't perfecting her craft on the basketball court. However, the Indiana Fever star is testing her luck in a second pro-am this month.

Caitlin Clark has another blunder while teeing off in pro-am

Before hitting the green in her first pro-am, Caitlin Clark joked about becoming a pro golfer in the offseason. She quickly walked that comment back and has been on the wrong end of some lowlights since.

It goes without saying that Clark's golf swing isn't as fine-tuned as her three-point shot. While she did impress in her first pro-am, there were some swings she likely wished she had back. One of them was while teeing off at a whole and accidentally hitting the ball towards spectators.

Even the second time around, Caitlin Clark seems to still be working on having a strong first swing. In her most recent pro-am, she was seen re-shooting for a second time to start a hole. The video doesn't show where this swing went, but Clark can be heard saying she pulled it too far left again.

After how she looked on the hardwood all WNBA season, fans feel they can relate to Clark far more on the golf course. The All-Star guard doesn't seem to be getting too caught up in her failed shots, as she continues to partake in events and showcase her talents.

