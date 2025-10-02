  • home icon
  • "Can lead to kidney failure and death" - Sports medicine doctor reveals Kelsey Mitchell avoided major health scare with prompt action

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 02, 2025 04:25 GMT
Sports medicine doctor reveals Kelsey Mitchell avoided major health scare with prompt action. (Photo: IMAGN)
Kelsey Mitchell suffered a lower leg injury in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday. Mitchell would later share her diagnosis on social media, with a sports medicine doctor explaining what happened to the Fever star.

In a statement on social media, Mitchell debunked the notion that she was suffering from cramps. She had rhabdomyolysis, a condition wherein muscle breaks down and causes pain and confusion. The lefty guard added that she felt paralyzed for a few seconds, calling it an out-of-body experience.

Dr. Brian Sutterer, a sports med doctor and YouTuber, explained that the prompt action of the Fever and Aces medical staff saved Mitchell. Rhabdomyolysis is dangerous, which could lead to kidney failure and even death. Regardless of the outcome, Mitchell would have been ruled out of the WNBA Finals had the Fever won.

"This is one of the few sports medicine emergencies. Left untreated, it can (and has before) lead to kidney failure and death. Job well done to recognize it and get her prompt treatment (loads of IV fluids to help the kidneys remove the muscle protein that has broken down). Had the team won, she almost certainly would have been out for the finals while letting her kidneys normalize and doing a gradual return to play," Sutterer tweeted.
Kelsey Mitchell's teammates and coaching staff have expressed support after the game. She's out of hospital, but it's unclear when she'll get cleared to return to the court. She'll be playing at Unrivaled in January, joining teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull.

Kelsey Mitchell will be a free agent this offseason

Kelsey Mitchell will be a free agent this offseason. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Indiana Fever could have a different roster next season due to having only three players under contract. The Fever have Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Makayla Timpson, who are all still on their rookie deals. The rest of the roster, including Kelsey Mitchell, are going to be free agents.

According to the IndyStar's Chloe Peterson, Mitchell is still eligible to get the core designation by the Fever, as long as it remains following the new CBA. But if the rules get changed, the lefty guard is going to be an unrestricted free agent.

Mitchell is coming off her best season as a pro, garnering MVP votes and finishing fifth. She averaged 20.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while leading the Fever to within one win from the WNBA Finals.

