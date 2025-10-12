  • home icon
  "Can Mark Davis sell this team already" - Fans thrilled as A'ja Wilson & Aces pulls up to Raiders game to inspire comeback after 1-4 season start

"Can Mark Davis sell this team already" - Fans thrilled as A'ja Wilson & Aces pulls up to Raiders game to inspire comeback after 1-4 season start

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 12, 2025 23:48 GMT
Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to A'ja Wilson & Aces pulls up to Raiders game [Picture Credit: Getty]

After their third title in four seasons, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces arrived at Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders vs the Tennessee Titans. While WNBA fans were thrilled with the Aces spreading the winning vibe, they also didn't shy away from trolling Mark Davis, the Raiders owner.

also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to the post, one of the fans slammed Davis, who owns both the Aces and the Raiders, and pressed him to sell his NFL team.

"Can Mark Davis sell this team already, let him focus on the Aces."

One of the fans warned the Riaders, who won the game, against losing in front of the champions.

"We better not lose in front of the champs!!!"
"Hopefully with the champions being in the building….Raiders might get a W😉😂🤣 #LetsGoAces💪🏾💍💍💍🏆🏆."

One of the fans said that A'ja Wilson and the Aces proved to be a good luck charm for the Raiders after their 2nd win of the season.

"Good luck charm for the Raiders 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️. Go Aces 🖤🤍❤️🖤🤍❤️🏀🏀🏀."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

A fan hilariously trolled the Raiders and asked A'ja Wilson and Co. to stop hanging out with them.

"They shouldn't hang out with such a mediocre team. Might pick up bad habits 😂."
"Hopefully their greatness rubs off on the Raiders today!! 🤦🏽‍♂️ Salute Aces."

Another fan brutally trolled the Raiders.

"The only trophy being held up in that stadium by a Las Vegas team when the Chiefs aren't winning Super Bowls there."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

After 3rd title and 4 MVPs, A'ja Wilson has entered the GOAT's room and she might take the throne

A'ja Wilson has cracked a level of greatness that perhaps many WNBA greats couldn't in their careers. This season, she became the first player ever to win a title, the Finals MVP, the league MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season.

There is perhaps nothing more that the Aces star has to prove to solidify her legacy, and she is just 29 years old. With the pace she is moving ahead and dominating the WNBA, it seems obvious that when it's all said and done, Wilson will end up redefining and elevating the GOAT status.

"By the time it's all said and done," Aces coach Becky Hammon told ESPN. "She will be the greatest to ever do it."
Watching A'ja Wilson's rise to greatness, Hammon said that even she had "run out of adjectives" to describe her best player.

After this season, Wilson had the most MVPs (4) in league history, two Finals MVPs, three WNBA titles and three DPOY.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

