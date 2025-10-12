"Can Mark Davis sell this team already" - Fans thrilled as A'ja Wilson & Aces pulls up to Raiders game to inspire comeback after 1-4 season start

After their third title in four seasons, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces arrived at Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders vs the Tennessee Titans. While WNBA fans were thrilled with the Aces spreading the winning vibe, they also didn't shy away from trolling Mark Davis, the Raiders owner. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the post, one of the fans slammed Davis, who owns both the Aces and the Raiders, and pressed him to sell his NFL team.&quot;Can Mark Davis sell this team already, let him focus on the Aces.&quot;One of the fans warned the Riaders, who won the game, against losing in front of the champions. &quot;We better not lose in front of the champs!!!&quot;&quot;Hopefully with the champions being in the building….Raiders might get a W😉😂🤣 #LetsGoAces💪🏾💍💍💍🏆🏆.&quot;One of the fans said that A'ja Wilson and the Aces proved to be a good luck charm for the Raiders after their 2nd win of the season. &quot;Good luck charm for the Raiders 🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️. Go Aces 🖤🤍❤️🖤🤍❤️🏀🏀🏀.&quot;Comments on the postA fan hilariously trolled the Raiders and asked A'ja Wilson and Co. to stop hanging out with them.&quot;They shouldn't hang out with such a mediocre team. Might pick up bad habits 😂.&quot;&quot;Hopefully their greatness rubs off on the Raiders today!! 🤦🏽‍♂️ Salute Aces.&quot;Another fan brutally trolled the Raiders. &quot;The only trophy being held up in that stadium by a Las Vegas team when the Chiefs aren't winning Super Bowls there.&quot;Comments on the postAfter 3rd title and 4 MVPs, A'ja Wilson has entered the GOAT's room and she might take the throneA'ja Wilson has cracked a level of greatness that perhaps many WNBA greats couldn't in their careers. This season, she became the first player ever to win a title, the Finals MVP, the league MVP and the Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season.There is perhaps nothing more that the Aces star has to prove to solidify her legacy, and she is just 29 years old. With the pace she is moving ahead and dominating the WNBA, it seems obvious that when it's all said and done, Wilson will end up redefining and elevating the GOAT status. &quot;By the time it's all said and done,&quot; Aces coach Becky Hammon told ESPN. &quot;She will be the greatest to ever do it.&quot;Watching A'ja Wilson's rise to greatness, Hammon said that even she had &quot;run out of adjectives&quot; to describe her best player.After this season, Wilson had the most MVPs (4) in league history, two Finals MVPs, three WNBA titles and three DPOY.