"Can somebody explain co to me?!" - A'ja Wilson's boyfriend Bam Adebayo baffled over WNBA's call to split DPOY award between Aces star & Alanna Smith

The WNBA left many fans confused when they announced that A'ja Wilson would share the Defensive Player of the Year title with Minnesota Lynx forward Alana Smith. It is the first time in the league's history that a player has shared the DPOY honor with another player.WNBA announced the news to the community on Thursday and released a press release justifying their decision. The fans erupted upon the announcement, flooding social media with their comments.Wilson's partner and Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo also voiced his opinion on the &quot;Co-Defensive Player of the Year&quot; title on his threads account.&quot;Can somebody explain Co to me right now..?!?&quot; Adebayo wrote. Post by @bam1of1 View on ThreadsHe accompanied a picture of Wilson pointing her finger at the desk and looking at the camera with infuriated eyes.Both A'ja Wilson and Alana Smith have had similar runs this season. The Las Vegas Aces star averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.6 steals per game, while Smith averaged 1.9 blocks and 1.9 steals per game.The league decided to split the award between the two defensive juggernauts after both acquired the same number of votes (29) in the results.A'ja Wilson has been refining her game through training sessions with boyfriend Bam AdebayoA'ja Wilson is most likely on her way to winning her career's fourth MVP award this season. The Las Vegas Aces' star center has been a dominant force on the court this season, and she carried her improved form to the postseason.Wilson dominated in the Aces' first-round matchups against the Seattle Storm. She held up her elite post-game and troubled the Storm's players in defense. On Sunday, ESPN shared a video on its X account featuring highlights of Wilson and Adebayo.One of the commentators on the highlight reel talked about how the Aces star's game has improved since she started practicing with a friend who is more than a friend.Lisa Leslie, who was the second commentator on the panel, chimed in on the conversation and said that practicing with a player like Adebayo has helped Wilson make adjustments to timing and spacing in her game.&quot;In the offseason, they played one-on-one, and Bam has not taken it easy on A'ja, nor has she on him,&quot; Leslie said.espnW @espnWLINKA'ja and Bam have been putting in the work to improve each other's game 👏A'ja Wilson and Bam Adebayo have been dating for almost a year now. Their relationship began to blossom during the time they spent together at the 2024 Paris Olympics.