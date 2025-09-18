"Another sympathy award for Lynx" - WNBA fans erupt as A'ja Wilson forced to share DPOY crown with Alanna Smith

WNBA fans erupted as Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson and Minnesota Lynx star Alanna Smith shared the 2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. While this was the first DPOY award for Smith, Wilson won her third, marking her name in the history books.Both the Aces and the Lynx stars received 29 votes each of the 72 votes from the selection panel. Alyssa Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas and Lynx's star Napheesa Collier were third and fourth in the voting. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to the news, one of the fans slammed the league, alleging that the Lynx star was robbed of the award.&quot;Gabby was ROBBED. I guess that's what happens when you dare to speak out about the league.&quot;A fan trolled the league and questioned if the WNBA was going to give out a co-MVP award to A'ja Wilson and Collier. &quot;yall finna give Aja and Phee co mvp huh.&quot;One of the fans slammed the league for giving out &quot;participation awards&quot; instead of choosing a clear winner among the two. &quot;Yeah let's never do this again. Based on stats why not just give it to A'ja?? What in the participation awards is this??&quot;Another fan stated that Smith's unique stat sheet made a solo case for her against A'ja Wilson. &quot;I know we all love Aja and her dominance is apparent but Alana was also the only player with a 100+ defensive rating well deserved on both parts congrats to them both.&quot;Comments on the postMeanwhile, a fan said that the league had made a joke of the award by not giving it to Gabby Williams. &quot;Oh wait... I get it now. Gabby had the most steals, so you guys decided to rob her of DPOY as a joke.&quot;A fan believed that the WNBA had given a sympathy award to the Minnesota Lynx. &quot;Ikyfl!!! Another sympathy award for the Lynx! Congrats to my fav A'ja tho!!&quot;A fan wanted Gabby Williams to win the award. &quot;Gabby robbed.&quot;Comments on the post