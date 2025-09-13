  • home icon
  "She's the GOAT" - WNBA fans erupt as A'ja Wilson edges out Napheesa Collier to claim major award for 2nd year in a row

"She's the GOAT" - WNBA fans erupt as A'ja Wilson edges out Napheesa Collier to claim major award for 2nd year in a row

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:39 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to A'ja Wilson winning AP's two major awards over Napheesa Collier [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to A'ja Wilson defeating Napheesa Collier to claim the Associated Press' Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year award. The Las Vegas Aces superstar was simply the best player in the latter half of the season, on both ends of the court.

In the first half of the 2025 season, Wilson's Aces were struggling to make the playoffs. The reigning league MVP willed her team to the best record in the season, only behind Collier's Minnesota Lynx.

Reacting to Wilson being honored with both awards, a fan highlighted how Wilson had saved the Aces' season.

"This is crazy. That 14-0 run just pushed A'ja pass Phee. Because Phee had that locked up till the Aces went on their Amazing run."
One fan had already put A'ja Wilson as the greatest player in the league's history.

I've said this before and I'll say it again, we're witnessing arguably the greatest women's hooper of all time!
"BEST ON THE PLANET🔥."
A fan said that Wilson should win her fourth MVP.

"We wouldn't expect anything less. M'V4," the fan wrote.
Meanwhile, one of the fans hilariously trolled Napheesa Collier's fans.

"It's starting already. 😂😂😂😂😂 Phee fans punching the air right now! 😂😂😂😂."

One of the fans predicted that the Las Vegas Aces would be the 2025 champions.

"2025 Champ coming, just keep setting the standard and breaking barriers."

One of the fans warned that if Wilson was robbed of the MVP and the DPOY awards, her revenge would be evident in the postseason.

"she better get MVP & DPOY!! Oh if she doesn't get both ohhhh playoff teams better watch out cuz she's coming to prove the haters wrong!! This gonna be good!!"
A'ja Wilson had an unforgettable 2025 season, legitimizing her status as WNBA GOAT

What A'ja Wilson has achieved since entering the WNBA has been nothing less than outstanding. In just 8 seasons, the Aces star has established herself as one of the greatest players of all time, if not the greatest, and this season was just a cherry on top.

Last year, Wilson was unanimously named the WNBA MVP. However, when she took the floor earlier this season, her game seemed a bit rusty. But Wilson proved why she was the best player in the league. She now has a chance to win both MVP and DPOY awards.

Wilson led her team to a 16-game consecutive win streak in the last 16 games of the season. In her last 13 games, Wilson had a total of eight 30-point games.This season, A'ja Wilson led the league in total points, points per game, total rebounds, defensive rebounds and blocks per game.

She also led the league in most 3-point games (12) and most 30-point double-doubles. It was also the second year in a row that Wilson led the league in ppg. This year, she averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

A'ja Wilson already enjoys GOAT status among many fans. With her having carried an 8th seed team in mid-season, to a 2nd seed by the end of the regular season, it has only helped her case.

