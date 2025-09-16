  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • A’ja Wilson
  • “Petty as hell”: Fans react to ESPN airing Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson’s secret on jumbotron amid MVP-caliber season

“Petty as hell”: Fans react to ESPN airing Bam Adebayo and A'ja Wilson’s secret on jumbotron amid MVP-caliber season

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Sep 16, 2025 01:16 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 - Source: Getty
WNBA fans reacted to ESPN airing Bam Adebayo and A’ja Wilson’s secret on jumbotron [Picture Credit: Getty]

Since August, A'ja Wilson has been the best player in the WNBA, and she carried the same lethal game into the postseason, torturing the Seattle Storm defenders with her elite post game. Fans jumped in when WNBA commentators credited it to Wilson working out with her boyfriend, Bam Adebayo.

Ad

During Game 1 of the opening round between the Las Vegas Aces vs the Seattle Storm, one of the commentators jokingly said that this offseason, Wilson was trying to improve her inside game and she found "more than a friend" to work with.

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie expressed the same sentiment. Leslie also said that playing against a player of Adebayo's caliber had helped A'ja Wilson with adjustment, timing and spacing in her game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"They've played 1-on-1 and Bam has not taken it easy on A'ja, nor has she on him."
Ad

While the commentators broke down her game, a mixtape showing the similarity between Wilson's and Adebayo's games was played on the jumbotron.

Reacting to the post on social media, a fan slammed ESPN for airing Wilson and Adebayo's private matter.

"ESPN petty as hell 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."
Ad

A fan said that Bam Adebayo had made an already lethal Wilson into an unstoppable offensive player.

"A'ja was a scoring beast before this season. Thanks to Bam she is even more of a scoring beast and a even big nightmare for opposition teams to defend."
Ad

Meanwhile, a fan said that it was apparent from A'ja Wilson's ability to tackle defense that she was putting in work with Adebayo.

"I already knew, the way she was shooting over multiple players @ the same time with absolute perfection..You dont learn that playing with your main comp 😂

One of the fans proposed that more WNBA players should train with their male counterparts.

Ad
"More WNBA players need to train with NBA players I think that's what's gonna level up their game."

A fan advised ESPN not to violate the basketball stars' private lives.

"Y'all in her business….don't do that! 🙅🏾‍♀️ 😂."

A fan agreed with the analysis and hailed the WNBA superstar's elite offense.

"Make sense she's unstoppable 🔥," the fan wrote.

One of the fans highlighted A'ja Wilson's improved game in the post and credited it to her workout with her NBA star boyfriend.

Ad
"If u watch her post mechanics this year u can tell she worked with him."
Comments on the post
Comments on the post

A'ja Wilson takes care of business, inspires Aces to Game 1 win against Storm

A'ja Wilson and the Aces won their last 16 games of the regular season. They extended their win to 17 after the Game 1 win against the Seattle Storm. As usual, it was the same story. The MVP frontrunner overwhelmed her opponents on both ends.

In a blowout 25-point win, Wilson scored 29 points and shot 55.6% from the field, including 50.0% from the 3-point line. The 3x MVP also recorded 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks in just 30 minutes.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications