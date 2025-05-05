"Can't believe my eyes" - WNBA fans react as Caitlin Clark gets picked by Jemele Hill as MVP after one preseason game

Sports journalist' Jemele Hill's bold take about Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever received mixed reactions from WNBA fans on X.

On Sunday, following the Fever's 108-44 preseason win against the Brazil National Team, Hill predicted that Clark would win her first league MVP award. She also said that the Fever, with their retooled roster, will make a deep playoff run.

"Not only is Caitlin Clark my pick for MVP this year, but I think this team is going to make a deep run, if not make it to the Finals. They have the player, the coach, and the team. Really looking forward to watching them this season," Hill tweeted.

Hill retweeted a game highlight posted by the Fever's X account. In the sequence, Clark's hard drive to the basket left Sophie Cunningham open for a 3-pointer. The sharpshooter was fouled in the play and completed a four-point play.

"I can't believe my eyes," one fan posted.

"How can anyone be your MVP pick before a single game is played?," another fan commented.

"Hmm..have you turned over a new leaf? The season hasn't started yet," a fan said.

Other fans mentioned Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier as their MVP pick. The four-time All-Star had an impressive offseason. She won the 1-on-1 tournament of Unrivaled - a league she co-founded. She was also named the MVP of its inaugural season.

"(Collier) wins MVP, too many weapons on that Fever team to distinctly see CC as MVP but Indiana definitely makes a deep run," a fan tweeted.

"I think it will be between CC and Phee this year. Phee is on a revenge tour and I think CC will make a big leap this year. I expect some more assist records will be broken," another fan wrote.

One fan tweeted a photo of Collier in response to Hill's take.

Several others praised the offseason acquisitions of the Fever.

"WNBA done messed up and gave her more weapons," one fan wrote.

"Bonner and Cunningham are quality additions," another fan said.

Six-time WNBA All-Star DeWanna Bonner and Cunningham are among the several notable acquisitions of the Fever.

Caitlin Clark sets eyes on exceeding expectations

Heading into her second WNBA season, Caitlin Clark has expressed her desire to improve amid the expectations around her. She added that she is focused on being a better teammate and being the extension of coach Stephanie White on the court.

Clark shared his comments during the Indiana Fever's media availability on Wednesday.

"I'm the point guard so people are going to be expecting a lot from me," Clark said. "I need to be there for my teammates, be an extension of Steph on the court and just be a great leader and have a lot of fun doing it."

Caitlin Clark's historic rookie season helped Indiana snap a seven-year playoff drought. It will be interesting to see what heights Clark will bring the Fever in the upcoming season.

