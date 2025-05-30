  • home icon
  "Can't believe he still has a job": Fans stunned as reporter who 'creeped' out Caitlin Clark clashes with Pacers star in awkward moment 

"Can’t believe he still has a job": Fans stunned as reporter who 'creeped' out Caitlin Clark clashes with Pacers star in awkward moment 

By Kevin McCormick
Modified May 30, 2025 13:14 GMT
At the start of her tenure with the Indiana Pacers, Caitlin Clark had an awkward interaction with a reporter during a press conference. A little over a year later, that same journalist is catching heat for getting into it with another Indiana basketball star.

On Thursday night, the Pacers had a chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals in Game 5 against the New York Knicks. However, Jalen Brunson and company managed to take care of business on their home floor to keep their season alive.

After the 111-94 loss, Pascal Siakam got into an awkward back-and-forth with a member of the media. The reporter kept badgering him with questions about the team's lack of fight in such a crucial game, which the All-Star forward did not take kindly to.

As this exchange went viral on social media, people pointed out that this is the same person who made off-hand comments at Caitlin Clark last year. This led to an array of reactions from WNBA and NBA fans.

Fans continued to sound off on Gregg Doyel, stating that he shouldn't be allowed to cover teams in person with his track record.

Following this defeat, the Pacers will now attempt to finish the Knicks off on their home floor in Game 6.

Gregg Doyel faced numerous punishments for his interaction with Caitlin Clark last year

Shortly after his awkward encounter with Caitlin Clark, Gregg Doyel found himself dealing with the consequences of his actions. Ahead of the 2024 WNBA season getting underway, the Indianapolis Star announced that he wouldn't be covering the Fever in person that season.

This ban did not appear to be permanent, as the longtime journalist is already back around the team. He covered the Fever's preseason opener against the Washington Mystics in person. Doyel put up a social media post when he was there but eventually deleted it after catching so much backlash from fans because of his past remarks towards Caitlin Clark.

As of now, there have been no reports on Doyel being punished for his interaction with Pascal Siakam after Game 5. However, it's doubtful that anything comes his way. While his questioning was blunt, he did not cross any lines.

With the Knicks managing to extend the series, Doyel will have another conference finals matchup to cover on Saturday night. Following his latest back-and-forth with a player, there is no telling if he'll change his approach as Indiana's postseason run continues.

Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.

Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.

Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.

Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.

Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music.

Edited by Kevin McCormick
