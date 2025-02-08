"Can’t compete with Fever" - WNBA fans react to $899,612 roster around A'ja Wilson after Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson departures

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson and her team are yet to replace outgoing stars Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson, who left during the trade window. Both players were of huge significance to the Aces' success, leaving the team with a $899,612 roster, with A'ja Wilson as the only major star available.

The social media handle 'Women's Hoops Network' took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a graphic of the current Las Vegas Aces squad, which currently consists of just nine players. The image highlighted the team's challenging situation, accompanied by a short note:

"This is the current roster for the Las Vegas Aces," Women's Hoops Network captioned the post.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) banded together in the comments section as they discussed how the team around A'ja was not fit to challenge for the WNBA crown:

"They can’t compete with the Fever, with that roster. No way that roster is a top 3 team," a fan said.

"Starters gonna be playing so many minutes with that bench," another fan said.

"Lookin a bit rough over there," one fan said.

Although many fans seemed concerned about the lack of depth, few pointed out that the roster still featured some great names:

"They have A’One, Gold Mamba and Point Goddess," another fan said.

"So still 4 olympians," one fan said.

"Is there anyone left out there as a FA?," a fan said.

Despite a huge concern being the lack of depth and the exit of big-name stars, the biggest issue that the Aces face is the number of contracts expiring. All 9 of the players, except for Kierstan Bell on the $899,612 roster, will be Unrestricted Free Agents at the end of the season.

The Aces have a hefty market cap with A'ja Wilson earning $200,000 a year. However, newcomer Jewel Lloyd is currently the highest-paid player in Vegas with Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young earning $196,267 and $169,950 respectively. According to herhoopstats.com, the Aces have a total net spend of $1,099,612 on salaries, but their good room return allows them to facilitate their squad of 9 players for $899,612.

A'ja Wilson reacts as Jewel Lloyd joins the Las Vegas Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are in need of some heavy reinforcements during the trade window this term. With Kelsey Plum and Sydney Colson leaving the Aces, the team must replace them well as they could struggle to compete with the likes of the Fever and the Lynx otherwise.

In a bid to do exactly that, the Aces have signed two-time WNBA champion Jewell Lloyd in a three-team trade from the Seattle Storm. The 31-year-old will bring in much-needed experience and will fill in the roster spot left by Kelsey Plum.

Wilson reacted to Lloyd joining the Aces as her quote was reposted by ESPN on their Instagram account:

"Jewell is a complete dog on both sides of the floor, and that is something we obviously need," A'ja Wilson said.

Jewel Lloyd will become the highest-paid player for the Aces, as the former Notre Dame star signed a one-year $249,032 contract with the Las Vegas team. A'ja Wilson, who was the highest earner for the Aces prior to Lloyd's arrival, has a $200,000 contract with the Aces.

