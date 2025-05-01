"Can’t even go to the grocery store": DeWanna Bonner admits she’s blown away by Fever fans in gushing response

DeWanna Bonner gushed about the support she has received from fans of the Indiana Fever since joining the team in the offseason. The veteran star made this known to the press during the Fever's media day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

When asked how her experience in Indiana compares to what she is used to, Bonner said:

"I mean, yeah, totally different, totally different atmosphere. The support here has just been phenomenal. I really can’t go anywhere. I've been here about a week and a half, and everywhere I go, it’s just like ‘we’re excited for the season, thank you for being here.’

"So, it's been really, really refreshing... Everywhere I go, I can’t even go to the grocery store without someone saying how excited they are. So, it's just been really refreshing."

DeWanna Bonner signed a one-year deal with the Fever in February 2025 after spending the past five seasons with the Connecticut Sun. The two-time WNBA champion now brings championship experience with her to a Fever team having second-year superstar Caitlin Clark on its roster.

Bonner, alongside fellow veteran Natasha Howard, will hope to guide the young core of Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston into a force to be reckoned with next season.

DeWanna Bonner opens up about bonding with new Fever teammates ahead of the 2025 season

As the Indiana Fever prepares for their upcoming preseason games, DeWanna Bonner spoke to the media about the mood in training camp and figuring out chemistry with her new teammates.

"Throughout the whole roster and even our rookies and camp, it's been competitive and great," she said. "So, just trying to figure out how we can all fit and how we can all make these rotations.

"We're giving each other a lot of grace because we have people that coming in that, like myself, haven't played since losing last year in the playoffs. So, just all trying to figure it out, and I think that's the most exciting part because we have so many fire powers and we can just go anywhere any given night and just be unpredictable."

Bonner and company will look to build good chemistry when they face off against the Washington Mystics in their first preseason matchup on Saturday.

