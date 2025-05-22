"Can’t force fans to like something" - WNBA fans react to Dawn Staley's statement on Caitlin Clark's flagrant foul on Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese again caused a stir as the Indiana Fever star was called for a flagrant foul on the Chicago Sky forward in their season-opening game on Saturday. The foul caused a fan frenzy during the aftermath, giving both players’ fan bases more things to discuss to start the year.

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley is one who has since commented on the hard foul and the conversations it triggered between two fan bases.

On Thursday's episode of The Breakfast Club, Staley said,

“I think it’s great for our game. ... I think it pulls people in, I do think there are new fans that haven’t watched our game, so they really don’t know. They are only singularly focused on Caitlin. That’s their idol. That’s who attracts them. But I just hope that they open their eyes to the rest of the talents.”

However, some fans did not agree with Staley, saying that the league and its personalities should not shove players down their throats.

“Dude you can’t force fans to like something , you just can’t. The more they try to shove other things down our faces , the OPPOSITE effect is happening,” one fan wrote.

“The rest of the talent? It’s so hard to watch outside of CC,” another fan said.

“They're just so resentful that the audience doesn't like what they think they should like,” one fan suggested.

Meanwhile, some agreed with what Staley expressed as they believed the new WNBA fans should explore more players in the league, considering the talent it now possessed.

“I’m good with Dawn’s take on this. I would add: Yes, @dawnstaley , we are indeed seeing your team and all the players and all the talent,” another fan said.

“CC brought me but everyone else kept me,” one fan wrote.

On the other hand, one fan pointed out that the real issue was the fan discourse following the foul.

“The foul isn’t the debate, it’s the twitter mess that happened AFTERWARDS that is mess,” one fan wrote.

The Fever dominated the Sky in the game, starting their season on a high note, while starting a new chapter in the Clark-Reese saga.

Caitlin Clark downplays hard foul on Angel Reese

While the fans were furious about the hard foul, Caitlin Clark was just business as usual.

"Let’s not make it something that it’s not It was just a good play on the basketball,” Clark said.

The Fever star finished the game with a triple-double of 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to start the season strong.

Last year, Clark and Reese finished as the top two in the Rookie of the Year race, with Clark winning.

