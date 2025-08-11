"Can’t keep that Demon on the bench" - WNBA fans go wild as Caitlin Clark upgraded to ‘GTD’ before blockbuster clash with Paige Bueckers

Caitlin Clark has been making steady progress in her recovery from a groin injury, according to Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White, on multiple occasions. On Sunday, the Fever upgraded the point guard’s status from out to a game-time decision. Clark could return after missing the past 10 games in time for a showdown with Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings on Tuesday.Fans promptly reacted to the possibility of Clark going up against Bueckers:“I hope yall realize CC’s been good to go for over a week now. She just wasn’t needed. Can’t keep that Demon on the bench. She’s itching to play.”J.M.lll @JMIII320LINKI hope yall realize CC’s been good to go for over a week now. She just wasn’t needed. Can’t keep that Demon 😈 on the bench. She’s itching to play.One fan said:Jason @jason_osbLINKWhat happened to slow reintegration???Another fan added:I am Legend @GrannytologistLINKUnless someone has other info on her injury, 4 weeks for a grade 1 is more than adequate. From what the Fever ortho said, no damage was found on mri, so this was a grade 1. Recovery time is around 2 weeks, so they were conservative in getting her back and gave her 4 weeks.One more fan continued:Kelly Elasion @KellyElasionLINKI like the 22nd, more rest &amp;amp;amp; rehab. The Fever are good enough to beat the Wings, Mystics, &amp;amp;amp; Suns with Coach Clark. We also avoid Sheldon, Mabrey, &amp;amp;amp; Charles taking cheap shots in her first few games back.Another fan reacted:Maxx @MaxxZimonickLINKIf she plays its going to be like 12 minutes, which is plenty enough for me.White has insisted that the Fever would not rush Clark to return after she suffered her fourth muscle injury this season. The team did not set a timetable for her return, but the Fever’s depleted backcourt desperately needs reinforcement, making Clark’s availability crucial.Indiana lost Aari McDonald (foot) and Sydney Colson (knee) to season-ending injuries last week. Caitlin Clark, who has not played since mid-July, could be ready to help the team.The Indiana Fever went 6-4 during Clark’s long injury layoff. Colson, and particularly McDonald, helped hold the fort. With both gone for the season, the Fever badly needed another point guard to run the offense. Indiana gets a huge boost if Clark can get the green light to play again.Caitlin Clark’s Fever in the middle of tight battle for playoff spotsThe Indiana Fever improved their record to 18-14 after beating the Chicago Sky 92-70 on Saturday. Despite Caitlin Clark being limited to 13 games, the Fever hold the No. 5 spot in the fiercely contested playoff positioning.Although the Fever are in the fifth spot, they are only 3.5 games ahead of the 10th-ranked Washington Mystics (14-17). With roughly a dozen or so games left for every team, the standings could look significantly different by mid-September.The Fever’s injury-riddled roster could prove costly, as some of the teams chasing them are on a roll. A’ja Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces (17-14) are 7-3 in their last 10 games and looking like legit championship contenders. The LA Sparks (14-16) have gained ground on the Fever after going 8-2. The just-as-injury-hampered Golden State Valkyries (15-15) are refusing to wilt in the homestretch.Caitlin Clark’s return could not come soon enough for the Indiana Fever.