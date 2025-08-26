"Can't like this" - Caitlin Clark hilariously teases Sophie Cunningham on reminiscing her pre-injury form with bold throwback snap

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reacted to teammate Sophie Cunningham's throwback Instagram photo on Monday.Cunningham posted a photo of her previous photoshoot with a GMC truck. The post quickly went viral, racking up more than 79,000 likes after just two hours of posting. The photo also generated many compliments in the comment section, most notably from Clark, who wrote a couple of comments:&quot;Jeez Sophie.&quot;&quot;Can't like this.&quot;Caitlin Clark's comment on Sophie Cunningham's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@sophie_cham)In the photo, the 6-foot-1 guard wore a black bikini, black leather jacket and black cowboy boots with a black cowboy hat. Cunningham wrote in the caption:&quot;Back when my knee was healthy.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark and Cunningham's teammate Chloe Bibby also reacted to the photo, posting emojis.Comments of Chloe Bibby and others on Sophie Cunningham's Instagram post (Credits: IG/@sophie_cham)Cunningham's photoshoot was in promotion for the Yates Buick GMC dealership in Arizona. She first posted the pictures on March 7:&quot;Get in loser, we’re going backroadin,&quot; Cunningham wrote in the caption.In her post on Monday, Cunningham tagged the Instagram accounts of the dealership, owner Whitney Yates Woods and photographer Michael Franco.Clark remains sidelined due to a right groin injury. The two-time WNBA All-Star has missed 15 straight games. Meanwhile, Cunningham suffered a season-ending MCL tear during Indiana's 99-93 overtime win over the Connecticut Sun on Aug. 17.Sophie Cunningham shares a selfie ahead of operationOn Friday, Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown ahead of her surgery.&quot;See ya on the other side :),&quot; Cunningham wrote in her Instagram story.Several days after Cunningham's surgery, the Fever paid tribute to their injured star during shootaround. In a clip posted by the team on X, assistant coach Karima Christmas-Kelly filled in Cunningham's spot in the team's routine half-court shot contest.Christmas-Kelly knocked down the shot, and as the team celebrated, Caitlin Clark said, &quot;Shoutout Sophie.&quot;In her first season in Indiana, Cunningham started 13 of the 30 games she played. She averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals on 46.9% shooting, including 43.2% from 3-point range.