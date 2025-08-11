  • home icon
  "Can't tell me they don't have an agenda": Caitlin Clark fans stunned as WNBA pins Paige Bueckers' turnover on $3,887 former Fever guard 

"Can’t tell me they don’t have an agenda": Caitlin Clark fans stunned as WNBA pins Paige Bueckers' turnover on $3,887 former Fever guard 

By Arhaan Raje
Published Aug 11, 2025 03:48 GMT
&quot;Can&rsquo;t tell me they don&rsquo;t have an agenda&quot;: Caitlin Clark fans stunned as WNBA pins Paige Bueckers
"Can't tell me they don't have an agenda": Caitlin Clark fans stunned as WNBA pins Paige Bueckers' turnover on $3,887 former Fever guard (Image Source: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark fans got another opportunity to complain about the WNBA potentially pushing a negative narrative around their favorite player. The incident occurred after Dallas Wings' star rookie Paige Bueckers was let off the hook for a turnover on Sunday against the Washington Mystics.

During the first quarter. Bueckers dished an ambitious pass to former Fever guard Grace Berger, who is on a $3,887 deal with Dallas, from the top of the key.

However, Bueckers misplaced the dime. Ideally, the passer records the turnover in such instances, but it wasn't the case for the Wings star. The unwanted stat showed up in Berger's box score instead.

Here's the play:

Here's the WNBA's official page's recording of that possession:

WNBA issues turnover on Grace Berger instead of Paige Bueckers
WNBA issues turnover on Grace Berger instead of Paige Bueckers

The WNBA didn't change the recording after the game. Paige Bueckers finished with one turnover, while Grace Berger had two. Eagled-eyed Caitlin Clark fans spotted the incorrect notation from the league officials and insinuated that this is part of why the WNBA is trying to push an agenda involving the two star guards.

Here's how they reacted:

Caitlin Clark could return to face Paige Bueckers on Tuesday

Caitlin Clark has been on the sidelines since July 16 after suffering a right groin injury against the Connecticut Sun. The Fever didn't provide a timetable for the superstar guard until Sunday, when they changed her status from inactive to game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings.

Clark has missed nearly three weeks and 10 games since. The Fever had been cautious about her recovery, but it seems like she's ready to make her comeback. It comes at a crucial juncture as the Fever saw Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson go down with season-ending injuries in Thursday's loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever are shorthanded in the backcourt again, with Clark also presumed to be on the sidelines. However, a game-time decision status changes things for the Fever. They have also signed free agent guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, so Indiana may continue being the favorites against Bueckers and Co.

bell-icon Manage notifications