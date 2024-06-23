"Can't wait to get Kaav a pair of A 1's" - Dwyane Wade hyped over A'ja Wilson's Nike logo debut

NBA Icon Dwyane Wade was seen hyping up Las Vegas Aces' star A'ja Wilson's new partnership with the sportswear giant Nike. The former Miami Heat star shared a post on his Instagram story that featured the Aces Star's logo debut for her new line of products with the sportswear giant.

Wade accompanied his story with a caption about her daughter and praised Wilson for her achievement.

"Can't wait to get Kaav a pair of A 1's. Congrats A'ja Wilson, earned and deserving."

D-Wade IG story hyping up A'ja Wilson (Credits: @dwyanewade/Instagram)

Wade showed his support for the Aces' star by displaying his excitement for the new product line. Her remarked that he would get a pair of sneakers for her daughter as soon as they hit retail.

The post in Wade's story featured a monochrome picture of Wilson holding a basketball in his hands and striking a pose for the camera. Her top carried the logo for her new line of products and she also had a pendant with the logo as an accessory.

A'ja Wilson herself posted a picture on her official Instagram account revealing the logo. The picture she uploaded was monochrome and featured her sitting and staring right at the camera. She had the same t-shirt and accessory featuring her new logo on her. She accompanied her post with a caption revealing the name of her product line.

"A'One since Day One," Wilson wrote.

The new logo of Wilson's signature product line with Nike follows a modern design with the letter X connecting with a rectangle leaving a semi-circle-like gap in between.

A'ja Wilson teases fans about a collaboration with Nike

Two days ago, the WNBA star posted a video on her official Instagram account where she teased her followers with an upcoming collaboration with Nike. The video featured Wilson getting a makeover while recording herself, she talked about something that she was very excited to let her fans know about, but her friend Jade-li was stopping her.

In the caption of the post, she also mentioned Nike as one of the people holding her back from revealing the exciting news.

Wilson was announced to be getting a signature product line with Nike last month. When the fans caused an uproar on the sportswear giant's decision to sign rookie Caitlin Clark over successful veterans like Wilson, Nike announced that they had been working with the Aces star on a product line in secret.