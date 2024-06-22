"WTF is this logo??" - WNBA fans troll A'ja Wilson's latest Nike logo

In her seven seasons in the WNBA, A'ja Wilson has already established herself as one of the best and brightest basketball stars. Because of her success on the court, she has been awarded by Nike with her own signature shoe, which also comes with its own logo.

Wilson's logo was unveiled by Nike through an ad campaign that was posted on the brand's official page on X.

While this is an exciting chapter in Wilson's career, some fans found her logo to be quite underwhelming. They expressed their displeasure with Nike through some posts.

"WTF is this logo??" @PatrickLac007 asked.

"This can't be the final iteration," @AlexanderDeVoe said.

"Compared to every logo that Nike has made for its athletes' signature lines this isn’t good," @culturehause added.

On the other hand, there were some who didn't like the logo but remained supportive of Wilson.

"I'm not a fan of the logo but I'm HAPPY to see she's FINALLY getting the recognition she DESERVES," @KellyW528176621 shared.

"I wish the logo was easier to understand, but I have to support," @Loonaverse chimed in.

"Nike could’ve and should’ve done better, but congrats to A’ja," @JermaineWhite said.

A'ja Wilson hit the ground running when she entered the WNBA after an outstanding college career. She won the Rookie of the Year award in 2018 and was also named an All-Star for the first time that same year.

She has also been named the league MVP twice, first in 2020 and then again in 2022. Additionally, she has earned the Defensive Player of the Year award two years in a row and could be gunning for a third straight title with her numbers this year (1.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game).

Wilson and her team, the Las Vegas Aces, also have their eyes set on a third straight WNBA title after they won it in 2022 and 2023. Due to her performance in last year's Finals, Wilson also earned her first Finals MVP award.

A'ja Wilson is leading the WNBA in fan votes for the All-Star game

The WNBA revealed the initial returns of the fan voting for the annual All-Star game and perhaps to no one's surprise, A'ja Wilson is leading the league with 217,773 votes.

She is ahead of the number two spot, which belongs to Caitlin Clark, by 1,346 votes (216,427).

While this number is set to change as fans continue to vote for their favorite players, it is unlikely that Wilson will get overtaken.

So far this season, the Las Vegas Aces star is leading the league in both points and rebounds with 27.8 and 11.6 per game, respectively.

