In Photos: A'ja Wilson turns heads with trendy pre-game outfit and $350 Louis Vuitton vintage clutch pouch

A'ja Wilson made quite the style statement with a trendy pre-game outfit ahead of the Las Vegas Aces' skirmish against the Connecticut Sun. The forward who has been on a scintillating run this season, had fans in awe with her fashion sense as well.

Wilson was seen rocking a pair of light purple trousers, a cream top and a purple hat to match. She also dangled a classic Louis Vuitton clutch to complete the attire.

Priced at $350, the clutch listed as a unisex accessory comes with a complete leather interior and is one from the brand's vintage collection.

Expand Tweet

Trending

On the game front, Wilson led the Aces again with a game-high 26 points, coupled with 16 rebounds. Kelsey Plum had points, while Alysha Clark came off the bench to pour 11 points. Their efforts saw the Aces beat a stern Sun outfit 85-74 despite the latter's second-half rally.

The Aces took a healthy lead but were erratic on defense, as they allowed Connecticut to crawl back into the contest. However, Wilson's two-way play saw them stave off the Sun threat and pull off another win. Las Vegas improved to 8-6 with the win and are fifth overall in the WNBA.

A'ja Wilson and the Aces return to winning ways with two victories on the bounce

After a rough three-game slide, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces bounced back with a win against the Phoenix Mercury. However, they went down to the New York Liberty again.

They put up a clinic against the Seattle Storm before notching up a blowout win over the Connecticut Sun. With Chelsea Gray finally returning to the team, the Aces have started to look like the two-time defending champions again.

Wilson has been in a league of her own, averaging 27.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season. The two-time WNBA MVP is well on track for a third if the Aces win while she dishes out astounding performances.

Earlier, the two-time WNBA champion led fan votes leading up to the WNBA All-Star game. She had 217,773 votes, while Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was right behind with 216,427.

The All-Star Game is scheduled on July 20 in Phoenix and will pit WNBA All-Stars against the U.S. Olympic team. As for A'ja Wilson, this season will be all about winning another title and making a historic three-peat for the Aces.