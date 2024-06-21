"Getting ready for something big" — A'ja Wilson teases potential collab with Nike

A'ja Wilson has dropped hints about a potential collaboration with sportswear giant Nike. Wilson uploaded a post on her official Instagram handle with a caption teasing a new project with Nike. The post featured a video of the Las Vegas Aces star directly addressing her fans and followers.

The video starts with the Aces star sitting on a chair and getting a makeover as she teases a potential "big" collaboration.

"Hey, clearly I am getting ready, I am getting ready for something big," Wilson said. "I am getting ready for something shiny and I cannot wait for you guys too see it."

Later on, Wilson asks her accomplice Lade-Li if she is allowed to reveal any details, but the Kluch Sports group member says "no." Wilson ends the video with a reminder to her fans that the reveal will be big.

Las Vegas Aces stars Alysha Clark and Sydney Colson also commented on Wilson's post asking her to reveal the secret she was hiding.

"Tell uuuuussssss," Clark said.

"Dm me what it is," Colson commented.

A'ja Wilson's teammates commented on her post. (Credits: Instagram/@aja22wilson)

Last month, Nike confirmed that they have had an A'ja Wilson shoe in the works for a long time after they faced backlash for signing Caitlin Clark. The fans questioned the sportswear brand's decision to sign Clark, who is a rookie, instead of a successful veteran such as Wilson.

Nike, however, revealed soon after signing Clark that they had been working with Wilson on a signature shoe line and had kept the project under wraps.

WNBA icon compared A'ja Wilson to NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal

Despite the Las Vegas Aces having a rocky start to the season, A'ja Wilson stands unfazed and continues to deliver spectacular performances night after night. She has already etched her name on a few records this season and has dominated the league.

Former Los Angeles Sparks star and WNBA icon Chiney Ogwumike compared Wilson's 2024 stats to the NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal and his championship-winning performance in 2000. She did a comprehensive breakdown of both stars to back up her comparison.

"Both of these players straight up own the paint… They both know how to score down shots," Ogwumike said.

Wilson has been an unstoppable dominant force this season and is averaging 27.9 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Like Shaq in his prime, Wilson is unstoppable scoring whenever she wants on the offensive and shutting down the opposition while defending.