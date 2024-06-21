"Aja Wilson is the Connor McDavid of WNBA" - Fans thrilled over Las Vegas Aces' unprecedented sellout season

Two-time defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces made history on Thursday by becoming the first team in league history to sell out every home game in a season. And fans moved to celebrate the grounbreaking feat on social media.

The Aces selling out all of their home games was made official when the final tickets for their scheduled match against the Chicago Sky on Sept. 3 at the T-Mobile Arena were claimed.

It is the second of two games to played at the larger T-Mobile Arena for the Aces, who play their home games at the Michelob Ultra Arena. The other is on July 2, where Las Vegas will play Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

WNBA fans shared their thoughts on social media. Below are what some of them wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

Some fans highlighted the huge role Las Vegas players are playing in the continued popularity of the Aces, particularly resident superstar A'ja Wilson, who is widely considered the best WNBA player right now.

One likened the drawing power of the two-time WNBA MVP to that of the NHL's Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, saying:

"They are so worth seeing. Aja Wilson is the Connor McDavid of the WNBA."

It was seconded by another fan who wrote:

"A'ja Wilson effect"

There were others, meanwhile, who showered love on popular Aces rookie Kate Martin, who was a teammate of Clark in Iowa.

"The Kate Martin effect," one chimed in.

One fan, on her part, highlighted how the new feat is not at all surprising, wriiting:

"Congratulations!!! (Even though this team has BEEN selling out games)."

There there were others who were just downright happy and excited for the team.

"That's Great!! The team is amazing, although I must admit I'm a Sky fan. The Aces definitely deserve to be recognized for their talent. I will retweet," one appreciative fan wrote.

Another egged the team to continue to represent, saying:

"Go Aces; Let Em Know!"

One, meanwhile, suggested the team to move to a bigger venue altogether, writing:

"Why not play all your games at T-Mobile Arena?"

Last season, the Las Vegas Aces led WNBA attendance with an average of 9,551 fans in their games. In the ongoing season, the team has improved on it with 10,379, fourth in the league.

Las Vegas Aces confident of steadying ship amid early struggles

The Las Vegas Aces have had their struggles early on this season, finding themselves middling with a 7-6 record. They are, however, confident that they have enough time to turn things around and vowed to deliver on it.

Las Vegas opened its campaign with back-to-back victories before going 5-6 in their next 11 games, which it attributed to its lack of consistency so far.

"We're one team in Minnesota. We're another team in Atlanta. We're one team in Dallas; we're another team against Seattle," said Aces coach Becky Hammon of what they have been dealing with just as she reiterated the need to address it.

But resident star A'ja Wilson believes that it is just something temporary and that in time they will figure things out, saying:

"These times are hard, but I guarantee you they will not last forever. I was just saying in the huddle, we're going to be good."

The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Seattle Storm in their last game, 94-83, on Wednesday. They next play on Friday at home against the league-leading Connecticut Sun (13-1).

