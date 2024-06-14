A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young led the Las Vegas Aces to a 103-99 win over the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center on Thursday. The much-needed victory saw the defending champs snap their three-game losing streak and improve to 6-5 in the standings, currently sitting third in the Western Conference.

Wilson continued her stellar MVP-esque run with a 32-point double-double, while Young showcased her offensive prowess with 34 points, eight rebounds and four assists. It wasn't a pretty win for Las Vegas, but arresting the slide was an objective they achieved.

Aces fans though, were relieved with the win and believed Wilson and Young's efforts were key.

One fan tweeted after the win:

"A'ja and Jackie carried the team."

More responses trickled in on X/Twitter. @cantrelate23 wrote:

"Thank god, much needed. those three losses might’ve been the wake-up call we needed. JY balled out tonight and A’ja too (but she’s A’ja). Syd was great as well, super happy w the dub tonight."

Kelsey Plum had some criticism heading her way, with @ryan08233118 tweeting:

"Man, Plum's house has got to be a work of wonder. She's been laying so many bricks the last 5 games, gotta be an architectural wonder at this point.

@Asheyd88 had some praise for Young:

"We need special agent 0 shirts. Jackie has been ballin."

@livskingdom was happy with the Aces' win as a birthday present:

"Aces Win for my birthday."

@moneyglitchin added:

"That’s Aces basketball."

Wilson had 32 points and 15 boards in the end, while Plum ended her night with 16 points. For the Mercury, Brittney Griner led the way with 25 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Veteran Diana Taurasi added 22 points and four assists.

A'ja Wilson breaks WNBA record with 8-game, 25-point streak

The Las Vegas Aces are far from the elite unit they were over the last two seasons, but A'ja Wilson showed once again why she is a two-time MVP, as she hit the record books with her eighth straight game of registering at least 25 points. This saw her break Tina Charles' 2021 record of seven straight games with 25+ points.

The season has already been a successful one for Wilson after she propped up the league's first stat line of 35 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, becoming the first WNBA player to average 25 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks across nine games.

Up next, the Aces host the formidable New York Liberty (11-2) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday. Wilson and Co. will look to build on their momentum after Thursday's win.