"Can't wait to learn from the GREATS": Fever guard gets excited after joining Caitlin Clark & others in Indiana

The Indiana Fever's newest addition, Jaelyn Brown, reacted to starting a new journey with Caitlin Clark's team. On Friday, the former Dallas Wings guard shared the Fever's Instagram post on her story.

The post featured all the new acquisitions the 2012 WNBA champions had made during this offseason. Brown has seen standings in a lineup with league veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. The guard expressed her thoughts about the new start in the caption of her upload.

"Can't wait to learn from the GREATS🙏"

Jaelyn Brown expresses her feelings about playing with the Fever. (Credits: @jaelynbrown_1/Instagram)

Jaelyn Brown first entered the WNBA draft in 2020 after playing for the California Golden Bears. She went undrafted in the 2020 draft and worked her way through the professional landscape to secure a contract with the Dallas Wings last season.

However, Brown saw minimal time on the hardwood in her rookie season, where she competed with Caitlin Clark for the Rookie of the Year honor. She played 14 games with an average game time of 10.1 minutes. She averaged 2.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game. According to Spotrac, Jaelyn Brown had signed a one-year $66,079 contract with the Wings.

Jaelyn Brown made her way to Caitlin Clark's squad as a part of a four-team trade involving the Fever, the Wings, the Sun and the Mercury. Former Mercury star Sophie Cunnigham also arrived in Indiana with Brown as a part of the deal.

Jaelyn Brown addresses Caitlin Clark-led Fever's fans after joining the 2012 champions

On Feb. 16, Jaelyn Brown addressed Indiana Fever fans after joining the 2012 WNBA champions as a part of a four-team trade. The Fever's X handle shared a video featuring Brown addressing the Caitlin Clark-led franchise's fans.

"Hey Fever fans, it's Jaelyn Brown," Brown said. "I just want to say that I'm super excited to be joining the Indiana family, and I can't wait to be surrounded by great players and even better people. Let's get it."

Jaelyn Brown is joining Sophie Cunnigham, DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson and Brianan Turner as the franchise's new acquisitions this offseason. The Fever's front office has pulled out all the stops to get Caitlin Clark all the help she needs to contend for a championship.

Clark had an incredible rookie season with the Fever, where she led the league in assists and helped her team secure a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. Now, with veteran experience and more young players on board, the Fever are looking like a strong team ahead of the 2025 season.

