"Can't wait to return" - Caitlin Clark gets candid as she seeks to repeat success at premier golf event

Caitlin Clark will continue to venture out to golf in the offseason as she has committed to play in the LPGA's The Annika event for the second straight year. Clark debuted in the tournament last year, where she played alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam.

According to Clark, her return will be a highlight of her offseason as she expressed excitement over her participation in another golf tournament.

“I had an amazing time at The Annika last November and participating in the pro-am alongside Nelly Korda and Annika Sorenstam, two of the best in the game,” she said in a statement.

“I’m honored to be an ambassador for a company in Gainbridge that is so committed to elevating women’s sports. I can’t wait to return to Tampa in November to play in the pro-am with the best women golfers in the world.”

The premier golf event is scheduled to happen on Nov. 12 at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida. The event is open to the public.

Clark is coming off an injury-riddled sophomore season, where she only played 13 games, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Indiana Fever.

She suffered a groin injury early in the season and never returned to 100 percent since then.

Despite missing Clark for the majority of the season, the Fever still reached the WNBA semifinals, where they fell short in five games against the eventual champions Las Vegas Aces.

Caitlin Clark reveals important facet she learned while on the sideline

Caitlin Clark continued to keep her presence felt during Fever games, despite her injury. According to Clark, it gave her a different perspective on basketball and leading a team.

During her exit interview following the Fever's Game 5 loss to the Aces, Clark got candid on her adjustments and lessons she learned throughout her second season in the WNBA.

“There [were] certainly some hard days,” the Fever star said. “I think it taught [me] how to be a really good leader, how to be a really good teammate and how to empathize [with] your teammates in certain situations. When you are in the heat of battle, your emotions are high and you feel things differently … When you’re on the sidelines and you don’t have a jersey on, you can observe and really watch people and learn about people.”

Before her injuries this year, Clark never had any major injuries in her career, dating back to her historic collegiate days.

When the 2026 WNBA season rolls around, the Fever is expected to build around Clarj as they look to replicate their deep playoff run this year.

