  "Can't wait to see how they blame this trend on Indiana Fever fans": Jason Whitlock drops blunt reaction to green d*ildo incident in Chicago

 "Can't wait to see how they blame this trend on Indiana Fever fans": Jason Whitlock drops blunt reaction to green d*ildo incident in Chicago

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Aug 02, 2025 11:12 GMT
"Can't wait to see how they blame this trend on Indiana Fever fans": Jason Whitlock drops savage reaction to green d*ildo incident in Chicago (Source: Imagn)

Friday’s game between the Chicago Sky and Golden State Valkyries was briefly stopped after a s*x toy was thrown onto the court, the second such incident this week. The bizarre act drew widespread attention, including a savage reaction from sports columnist Jason Whitlock.

This incident was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Bricks Center, highlighting the exact moment it occurred.

"ANOTHER GREEN DILDO WAS THROWN AT A WNBA GAME 😭😭😭," the caption read.

Whitlock re-tweeted this post on his profile and shared his thoughts.

"Can't wait to see how they blame this trend on Indiana Fever fans. It's happened in Atlanta and now Chicago," he wrote.
also-read-trending Trending
The Former ESPN journalist is a vocal supporter of Caitlin Clark and used the incident to back the Fever once again. With Indiana fans already under scrutiny for booing ex-player DeWanna Bonner, Whitlock joked they’d likely be blamed for this bizarre moment too.

The incident unfolded during the game between the Sky and the Valkyries at Wintrust Arena, as referees halted play in the third quarter after spotting the object near the baseline. One official casually kicked it out of the way before a staff member picked it up with a towel and cleared it from the court.

"Got a whistle away from the basketball," the announcer remarked on air.

This is the second time the incident has occurred this week, with the first one taking place on July 29 at the Gateway Center, during the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream.

Despite the small hiccup, both games resumed play shortly after, while the perpetrators are yet to be identified.

Jason Whitlock shows love to Indiana and Caitlin Clark after their win against the Mercury: "Great victory for my Fever."

Jason Whitlock has been an avid supporter of the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark since day one and showcased his love for them once again on Wednesday. The journalist shared a passionate message after their win against the Mercury, while opening up on their title chances.

"Great victory for my Fever. I love Caitlin Clark. She’s great. I hope she’s watching and learning. Poorly officiated game. No excessive whining. Mitchell off night. Doesn’t force offense. Defense powers offense. Fever can win title this year if Caitlin tweaks her approach," he wrote on X.

Born and bred in Indiana, Whitlock is often seen arguing with rival fans online in support of the Fever and Clark.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Edited by Ruth John S
