"Can't wait to see her guard Caitlin Clark" - WNBA fans react to Seattle Storm signing Indiana Hoosiers' star forward ahead of 2025 season 

The Seattle Storm are beefing up their roster ahead of the 2025 season by signing Mackenzie Holmes. After a five-year college career playing for the Indiana University women's basketball team, Holmes was selected by Seattle as the second pick of the third round in the 2024 WNBA draft.

However, she would go on to miss the entire 2024 season after undergoing a procedure to address a reoccurring knee issue.

Many were hyped to see Seattle sign Holmes for the 2025 season. Several fans shared their excitement to see what she can do in the WNBA.

"Can't wait to see her guard Caitlin Clark," one fan said.

Fans react to Seattle Storm signing Mackenzie Holmes (Photo credits: seattlestorm/Instagram)

"So happy for you, Mackenzie!! Can't wait to watch you play," another commented.

"No need to go to the mall, Mack Holmes is the Hot Topic," one person said.

Meanwhile, other fans pointed out that the Seattle Storm is getting an elite prospect in Holmes by referencing her achievements in college.

"6-3 forward who can score from anywhere, rebound and block shots. Sounds familiar!" one fan pointed out.

"One of those who I highly rate and would have much higher in draft if not for injury. Btw she is the highest point scorer of Indiana Hoosiers ever men or women. Just shows how good she is," another fan said.

"Indiana's alltime leading scorer both women and men!" a fan added.

Mackenzie Holmes etched her name in basketball history by becoming the Indiana Hoosiers' all-time leading scorer. She accomplished this feat on Feb. 11, 2024, against Purdue University. In that game, she scored her 2,365th point to surpass Tyra Buss who had 2,364.

Holmes finished her college career with 2,530 points total. She averaged 17.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Seattle Storm could have plenty of young talent coming into 2025 season

The Seattle Storm could have plenty of elite prospects coming into the 2025 campaign.

Seattle has several picks in the 2025 draft. They acquired the No. 2 overall pick from the LA Sparks as part of the deal that sent six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces and Kelsey Plum to LA.

Aside from the No. 2 overall pick, they also have the No. 21 overall pick. Finally, they have two picks in the third round — the No. 29 pick and the No. 34 pick.

Finally, the Seattle Storm also have defensive stalwart Nika Muhl who is coming into her sophomore year in the WNBA. However, Muhl tore her ACL in October last year while playing overseas. Due to this injury, there is no certainty on whether she will be able to play this upcoming season.

