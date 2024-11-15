"Can you teach me how to golf" - Aliyah Boston, Kate Martin & other WNBA players react to Caitlin Clark's first-ever LPGA Tour

Caitlin Clark's dedicated post to her pro-am golf debut received a lot of love from fellow WNBA players Aliyah Boston, Kate Martin and others. Clark posted several snaps of her outing at The Kannika pro-am, which took place on Wednesday at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

Clark posted pics of her in action during the tournament, featuring former LPGA No. 1 Nelly Korda and tournament host Annika Sorenstam, with whom she played nine holes each. Here's the Fever star's post:

Her Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Grace Berger reacted to these along with former Iowa teammate Kate Martin, who plays for the Aces.

"Can you teach me how to golf? Trying to add it to my resume," Boston wrote.

"What can't you do?" Boston added in a separate comment.

Clark replied to the comment, joking they should make a "TikTok" on it. Meanwhile, Martin complimented Clark's pink shoes, saying:

"Shoes are fireeeee"

Caitlin Clark donned a pair of Nike Infinity Tour 2 shoes worth $170.

Berger, Clark's Fever teammate, who was a State Champion in golf, mocked the reigning Rookie of the Year over her jab after Clark said she might be "rusty" or "scared" to play her.

"if I hadn’t seen the video of the shank these photos would’ve convinced me that you could beat me," Berger wrote.

Berger referred to Clark's mishit that nearly took out a fan with her tee shot.

Caitlin Clark's good friend Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones and Pacers center Myles Turner also showed love to the Fever star. Jones hailed Clark's "global" star power, while Turner hyped up her pink shoes.

Caitlin Clark clarifies statement about turning into pro golfer

Caitlin Clark has no plans to become a professional golfer. She said that after her WNBA season ended in September, but Clark clarified she was joking before her pro-am debut.

"No, I've practiced a little bit and I just had the quote about becoming a professional golfer. Everybody thought I was serious. I was not serious. I love it. I love being outside and making it competitive with my friends," Clark said at LPGA Women's Leadership Summit on Tuesday (via ESPN).

Clark added she's an "average golfer" at best. She said she can hit the golf ball, but it often doesn't go straight. Everyone witnessed it when her tee shot went off and nearly hit one of the fans in attendance.

The Fever star's comments also sparked speculation about her WNBA career. However, Clark put those questions to bed, saying she has no plans of ending her basketball journey just yet.

