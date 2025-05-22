Candace Parker beams with pride as niece Naomi Parker graduates from high school with flying colors

Since her playing days have come to an end, Candace Parker has transitioned into a career as a basketball analyst. Despite the NBA playoffs raging on and the WNBA season underway, she took the time to shine a light on one of her family members.

This year, Parker's niece Naomi Parker is set to graduate from high school. On Thursday morning, the two-time MVP took to Instagram to show the world what a proud aunt she is.

Candace Parker re-shared a congratulatory post for Naomi that featured an array of photos from this school year. She appears to be following in her aunt's footsteps, as every picture was basketball-related. In the caption, Parker was bursting with excitement and pride for her niece's latest accomplishment.

"I just can't," Parker wrote. "My baby."

Via @candaceparker on instagram

Parker's run in the WNBA came to an end back in 2023 with the Las Vegas Aces. It marked the end of a 16-year career that was filled with accolades and achievements for the former No. 1 pick.

Upon retiring, Parker quickly dove into multiple different career paths. First, she regularly appeared on Inside The NBA for TNT. Then, in March of 2024, she took a job with Adidas to lead their women's basketball division.

Candace Parker among many left stunned by thrilling Game 1 of Eastern Conference finals

As an avid lover of the sport, Candace Parker is heavily tuned in to the ongoing NBA playoffs. She was one of countless people online in awe of what transpired in Game 1 between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

Following their seven-game series last year, many were excited to see these teams square off again in the Eastern Conference finals. The opening matchup did not disappoint, as Indiana pulled off a historic comeback.

Thanks to a barrage of threes from Aaron Nesmith down the stretch, the Pacers managed to erase a double-digit deficit in the final minutes. Tyrese Haliburton then capped things off with an absurd step-back three as time expired to send things to overtime.

Expand Tweet

The Pacers did not let this miraculous run go to waste, as they managed to come away victorious. As things were coming down to the wire in regulation, Candace Parker was in the midst of the hysteria on social media.

Expand Tweet

With just under three minutes left in the game, the Pacers found themselves trailing by 14 points. Against all odds, they pulled off an unbelievable comeback to strike first in the Eastern Conference finals.

