Candace Parker drops heartfelt reaction to Chicago's DePaul Uni's legendary coach Doug Bruno announcing retirement

Candace Parker dropped a heartfelt tribute to Chicago's DePaul University's coach Doug Bruno's retirement announcement. On Friday, the seven-time All-Star shared DePaul Women's Basketball's Instagram handle's post on her story.

She penned her tribute to Bruno's retirement in the caption of her upload.

"One of the best❤️ "basketball, I love it I love I love it"❤️❤️"

Candace Parker gives a tribute to Doug Bruno on her IG story. (Credits: @candaceparker/Instagram)

Bruno has had an illustrious career in which he won five Big East tournaments. He has coached Chicago Hustle and Loyola Ramblers apart from DePaul and has had considerable success with those teams as well.

Parker has not played under Bruno, but her appreciation for a coaching legend goes to show her humility and love for the basketball game. The seven-time All-Star has had an illustrious career in the WNBA, where she won numerous accolades, including three WNBA championships and two MVP honors.

During her days as a college basketball player, Candace Parker played for the Tennessee Lady Volunteers. She enjoyed massive success on the college level, where she won two NCAA championships and was twice named as the NCAA tournament MOP.

LA Sparks set to retire Candace Parker's jersey to honor the WNBA legend

On Thursday, the LA Sparks announced that they would be retiring Candace Parker's jersey. The date for the jersey retirement is set for June 29 during the halftime show between the Sparks and the Chicago Sky game.

Candace Parker will become only the third player in Sparks history to have her jersey retired. She will join Lisa Leslie and Penny Toler in having her jersey on the Crypto.com arena's rafters.

Parker expressed her thoughts on receiving the honor in a press release for the Sparks.

"To see my jersey hanging in the rafters amongst other legends is truly an honor. This moment is not just about me — it’s about my family, my teammates, and the incredible support from the LA Sparks organization and fans," Parker said.

The seven-time All-Star expressed gratitude to her parents, her wife and her kids for inspiring her every day. According to the press release, the Sparks are holding the jersey retirement ceremony to honor Parker's impact on the WNBA and the game of basketball.

Moreover, the jersey retirement ceremony will also focus on the launch of Parker's book "The Can-Do Mindset: How to Cultivate Resilience, Follow Your Heart, and Fight for Your Passions". The ceremony is scheduled to have special book-themed activations, which would lead up to the main retirement ceremony.

