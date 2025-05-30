WNBA legend Candace Parker weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding how Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is being treated in the league. Since her arrival last year, Clark has elevated women’s basketball to unprecedented heights. However, a growing number of fans believe she hasn’t been treated fairly by her peers.

Ad

Many fans and analysts have openly criticized the lack of acknowledgment from fellow players regarding Clark’s impact on the league. They’ve also raised concerns about the overly physical play she often faces. When asked whether she believes Clark is being treated unfairly, particularly in light of the physicality used against her, the WNBA legend offered an honest response.

"Star players aren’t ever treated fairly," Parker told TMZ Sports. "Everybody has a different path."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion and one of the league’s all-time greats, was also asked about Caitlin Clark’s rapid rise and remarkable accomplishments so early in her career. Parker didn’t hesitate to recognize the reigning Rookie of the Year’s talent, offering a sincere and heartfelt tribute to Clark’s greatness.

"It’s awesome. It’s great," Parker said of Clark matching her tally of three triple-doubles. "I think she has so many more years to come of greatness. So it’s been good watching her play."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking of Clark, the Indiana Fever point guard was recently diagnosed with a left quad strain and has been ruled out for at least two weeks. Before the injury, Clark had played four games this season and got off to a solid start, helping lead the Fever to a 2–2 record.

WNBA fans react to Candace Parker's statement on Caitlin Clark

Social media has been buzzing ever since Candace Parker addressed Caitlin Clark’s reality in the WNBA, openly acknowledging the unfair treatment she’s faced. Fans quickly took to the internet, sharing unfiltered reactions and making their opinions loud and clear.

Ad

A fan said:

Mirockik @mirockik Asking Candace Parker about fair treatment in the W is hilarious 😂. They were all over her too.

Ad

Another fan said:

UKnowUThoughtIt @thought_know I mean, good questions. But the manner in which they were asked was obnoxious. I would've understood if CP she mouthed off to the reporter, who at times sounded like a teenage airhead/ mean girl. I LOVE CP. But yes, she also knows Clark gets the most physical crap in the league.

Ad

A fan commented:

Ralph @RafaelooTMNT She don’t want to admit it. Or say it out loud. It’s obvious they are more physical with Caitlin.

As of now, there’s no confirmed date for Clark’s return to the court. WNBA fans are eagerly hoping for a swift recovery as the league simply doesn’t feel the same without the Fever guard electrifying arenas with her thrilling performances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More