Candace Parker gets brutally honest on WNBA All-Stars failing to prove their worth "without Caitlin Clark" amid CBA negotiations

Candace Parker was unimpressed with the 2025 WNBA All-Stars for missing a great opportunity to prove the league is beyond just Caitlin Clark. The All-Stars came out with a motive amid the ongoing celebrations, rocking t-shirts that said, "Pay us what you owe us."

With millions of viewers tuned in, despite Clark's injury absence, the WNBA players could have debunked the narrative that the Indiana Fever superstar is the sole attraction for the league.

However, the All-Stars came out loose, and it wasn't the most exciting game to watch. Parker believes the players should have played it out differently as it would have pressured the league to match the pay demands in the next CBA.

"Y'all can not come out there, with those shirts, 'Pay us what you owe us' ... and then do that in the All-Star game," Parker said on Wednesday's episode of The Post Moves podcast with Aliyah Boston. "Y'all had an opportunity."

Boston explained that the players had a rigorous schedule, so everyone was in a relaxed mood during the game. However, Parker maintained her stance while also pointing out the Caitlin Clark factor.

"On one of the biggest stages, with those shirts being worn, everyone always talks about how the NBA does not play in All-Star games. But guess what? They come down, they don windmills. ... Women, I understand that it is challenging. Y'all were at it four to five games more this season without compensation, which is unfair.

"But I think on one of the biggest stages, with people tuned in. ... Without Caitlin Clark ... I think it was really an opportunity to go out there ... I think the narrative on Monday would have been, 'How come the guys don't play in the All-Star game?'"

Candace Parker issued a brutally honest opinion on the All-Star game, hinting that it was unwatchable, looking at how loose the players came out.

While she understands the stars don't have to prove themselves to anyone, playing hard could have maximized the moment with the t-shirts.

