Candace Parker makes runway debut with $39,582,000,000 brand at Paris Fashion Week

Candace Parker showcased Adidas' latest fashion line at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The sportswear giant's Instagram handle uploaded pictures and a video of the former WNBA star debuting their Y-3 Fall/Winter line on the runway.

Trending

The first picture featured a portrait of Candace Parker walking down the ramp. The third showcased a close-up shot of her shoes. The video showed the former WNBA star displaying her modeling skills.

According to Bloomberg, Adidas has a market cap of $39.582 billion. It is one of the top brands in the sports world and the biggest competitor to Nike.

Parker is the president of the Adidas Women's Basketball division. The former WNBA star was chosen for the position in May 2024 after a 16-year partnership with the brand. Other big basketball names affiliated with Adidas include Anthony Edwards, James Harden and Damian Lillard from the NBA. Satou Sabally and Chelsea Gray from the WNBA are also under the 3-Stripe umbrella.

Candace Parker's charm draws in WNBA stars on the Adidas roster

Last year, Candace Parker took on the position of the head of the women's basketball division. One of her first moves was to sign high school talent Kaleena Smith to the brand through the name, image and likeness policy.

Parker then attracted a rising WNBA star to the Adidas family. Aliyah Boston, who had signed an NIL deal with Under Armour during her college years, switched to the German footwear brand.

In the latest episode of Khristina Williams' podcast, Boston revealed that Parker's presence at Adidas influenced her decision.

"She has, but I think she also tells me like she wants me to be able to experience that. And if I ever need anything or if I ever want to talk about anything, she’s absolutely there."

Expand Tweet

On Friday, Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally joined the Adidas roster, and Boston was among the first to welcome her WNBA peer to the brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback