Captivated by Caitlin Clark's words, Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole dreams of attending the Masters

Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, has added the Masters Tournament to her bucket list of sporting events after hearing Caitlin Clark talk about the event. Clark, who was at the tournament over the weekend, talked about what it means to her during a conversation with Kira Dixon. Clark said:

“It’s just so different than everything else, there’s really just nothing like this. I think honestly that aspect of like not having your phone is so unique.”

“You can tell everybody is so invested. They’re there to watch the greatness of the athletes and even golfers talking about it after the rounds.”

“I just feel like a normal fan. Even talking to, I saw Josh Allen and Luke Combs and a few others last night. That’s what we all love about it.”

Hearing Clark talk about the Masters Tournament surely made Kayla Nicole a fan of the event. Nicole replied to Clark’s description of the masters on X, saying:

“On my bucket list of sporting events for sure”

Nicole might wish to attend the Masters, but it’s easier said than done. Tickets for the event are only awarded through a lottery system. Thousands of applicants send in their forms, but only a few are lucky enough to get selected.

Nicole could also try her luck on a secondary market, but that’s risky and will also be quite pricey.

“It’s so different”: Caitlin Clark on how she found her love for golf

During her conversation on “Under the Umbrellas,” Caitlin Clark revealed how she found her love for golf. She stated that it began when she got a pair of bright pink kids' golf clubs for her birthday.

Shortly after receiving these clubs, Clark’s curiosity as an athlete led her to the golf course

“I would always beg my dad to like take me and go golfing. I just really enjoyed it, I loved being outside.”

“It’s an individual sport and completely different from the sports I played growing up.”

Caitlin Clark believes that the individuality of golf helps athletes develop mental toughness and says that’s what she loves the most about it.

Following the Masters, Clark will be back with the Fever as they prepare for the 2025 WNBA season, which is now just a month away.

